Cityscape Qatar 2024 gains significant traction of high-level government delegations

(MENAFN) Cityscape Qatar 2024 is gaining significant traction as it wraps up its second day, building on the success of its opening. Exhibitors and attendees are eager to explore the latest trends, innovations, and investment opportunities that are shaping Qatar’s vibrant real estate landscape. The event, held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, was honored by his presence, along with a distinguished delegation of ministers and officials who toured the exhibition. The group engaged with key exhibitors and delved into the latest advancements in Qatar's real estate sector. H.E. Amr Kamal El-Din El-Sherbiny, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, also attended, leading representatives of Egyptian officials through the event.



On the second day of Cityscape Qatar 2024, Qetaifan Projects made significant announcements regarding their flagship projects, SLS Doha and The Groove Residence. They also revealed BBD International as the operator of the Qetaifan Island North school through a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement. A noteworthy fireside chat titled “Education in Real Estate Development: Shaping Master Communities” was held, featuring discussions between Hesham Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer of Qetaifan Projects, and Ralph Tabberer, Owner and Chief Executive of BBD Education, moderated by Adam Stewart. This session provided valuable insights into the intersection of education and real estate development.



Additionally, Qatari Diar announced a strategic partnership with ST Engineering to develop and operate a smart city platform in Lusail City, leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics. The company also unveiled lucrative investment opportunities in their Lusail developments, highlighting the luxurious waterfront townhouses within the Seef project, which are set to redefine upscale living in a city known for its modern infrastructure and sustainable design. Commercial Avenue, a subsidiary of Qatari Diar, made headlines by signing three long-term leases with Kate Real Estate for Joud residential units, Harley Davidson, and Nesto Group.



In another exciting development, Ariane Real Estate showcased two esteemed residential units in Lusail, named Lago 2 and Sierra 2. These announcements reflect the growing momentum and ambition of the real estate sector in Qatar, as industry players continue to innovate and invest in the country's future. The event serves as a pivotal platform for fostering collaborations and showcasing Qatar’s commitment to transforming its real estate landscape into a hub of excellence and sustainability.

