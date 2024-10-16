UR6000: China's Tiltrotor Drone Built For Taking Taiwan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China has unveiled its first known tiltrotor drone, the UR6000, a pitched for civilian missions but clearly designed to enhance military logistics and surveillance operations in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

The prototype, made by the local United Aircraft, was revealed this month at the Wuhu Industrial Park in Anhui province and marks a significant step in China's aerospace capabilities, The War Zone reported .

Initially presented at the Singapore Airshow earlier this year, the drone is expected to be certified by 2027, with a possible public debut at the Zhuhai Air Show later this year.

The UR6000 has a maximum takeoff weight of 6,100 kilograms, a payload capacity of 2,000 kilograms, a cruise speed of 695 kilometers per hour and a range of 1,500 kilometers, The Warzone reports.

The tiltrotor design combines a helicopter's vertical takeoff capability with an airplane's forward flight ability, allowing for higher speeds. However, it has drawbacks such as increased weight, production costs, and design complexity, which can reduce payload capacity and hovering performance.

China's UR6000 large tiltrotor drone is similar in design and specification to the US Bell V-247 Vigilant . According to Bell, the V-247 Vigilant is an advanced drone for the US Navy that offers autonomous flight capabilities with modular radar and sensor payloads.

It boasts

24-hour on-station support with a two-aircraft system, reducing mission costs and enhancing operational efficiency. The V-247's tiltrotor technology provides runway independence and extended range, making it suitable for various missions, including Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and Combat Search and Rescue (SAR).

The V-247 features a significant internal and external payload capacity and can be armed with precision munitions. The system's range, speed and endurance are complemented by its ability to integrate high-performance systems due to its substantial onboard electrical power.