Bengaluru Weather: Watch How Tech Park In Silicon Valley Transformed Into 'Manyata Tech Falls' Amid Heavy Rains Video

As Bengaluru battles very heavy rainfall, several areas across the city witnessed severe waterlogging and flooding. The incessant downpour affects not only the roads of Bengaluru but also India's biggest office space, Manyata Tech Park.

The flooding in the 300-acre tech village in Silicon Valley was so bad that the employees were asked to stay inside the offices and wait for the waterlogging, both inside and outside, to clear.

Social too, was flooded with concerning photos and videos from the tech park.

In a shared by the social media handle, Karnataka Portfolio, Manyata Tech Park could be seen flooded with cars stuck on the road. But what really caught the eye was the cascade of water flowing down from a wall, giving it the appearance of a waterfall .

Another video showed cars trying to wade through the flooded streets.

The X user posted a sarcastic caption with the video, and labelled Manyata Tech Park as“Manyata Tech Falls”, and said it was a new sightseeing spot.

However, on a serious note, the user urged the authorities to address the issue and requested them to ensure proper flood management.

"Another achievement of brand Bengaluru unveiled in Namma Bengaluru. Due to heavy rains, Manyata Tech Park has turned into a flooded spectacle humorously dubbed "Manyata Tech Falls." While it's being seen as a new sightseeing spot, this highlights serious issues in Bengaluru's infrastructure and drainage systems," the caption read.

“It's a wake-up call for authorities to address these recurring problems and ensure proper flood management in the city's key business districts,” it added.