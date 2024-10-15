California Safe Schools Celebrates 26Th Anniversary Honors Environmental Legend Ed Begley Jr. And Heroes Of All Ages!

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - California Safe (CSS) a coalition dedicated to children's environmental and environmental justice, renowned for spearheading the most protective pesticide policy in the nation for K-12 schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District, hosted their 26th Annual 'Your Life Is Now' Forum on October 9th at the California Endowment in historic downtown Los Angeles. This vibrant gathering celebrated the dedication of environmental and community leaders while creating invaluable networking opportunities between regulatory and enforcement agencies, students, teachers, environmentalists, offices of elected officials, and community members.







Image caption: California Safe Schools Coalition.

A standout moment was the presentation of the prestigious“Champion for Change” Award to Ed Begley Jr. , honoring his decades-long commitment to environmental sustainability and his role as a pioneering advocate for green living.

The inspirational keynote address was delivered by Jacqueline Hamilton , Senior Advisor to City of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Services.

“The California Safe School's event empowered our students to believe they have a place at the table with adults to address community environmental issues. The intentional interaction provided an atmosphere where our students were less spectators and more thought partners. Investing in youth this way only grows possibilities for positive change and a better future. This is what exceptional education is all about,” said Brian Boyle, Teacher at the Huntington Park Institute of Applied Medicine.

The Forum also featured“Hero Awards,” recognizing the outstanding contributions of exemplary leaders:



Rachel Greene - Assistant Head Deputy in the Sex Crimes Division of the LA County District Attorney's Office, for her unwavering commitment to children's advocacy.

Maria Hall - Civil Rights Attorney and Director of the Los Angeles Incubator Consortium, for her decades of advocacy for unrepresented communities.

Warren Hawkins - Manager of the Community Outreach & Enforcement Section at the California Air Resources Board (CARB), for his steadfast support and leadership.

Leticia Ordaz - Television News Anchor, Publisher, Award Winning -Bilingual children's book author, for her significant contributions worldwide as a children's literacy ambassador. Michael Mendez - Regional Water Board Member, UC Irvine Professor and author, for his impactful work in water conservation and education.

In recognition of youth achievements,“Impact Awards” were presented to exceptional students:



Isabel Portillo Abrego , 3rd Grade at 24th Street Elementary School, honored for her contributions to the Garden School Foundation program.

Yuxin Guan , Senior at Abraham Lincoln High School, honored for her advocacy and mentorship of children, and Editor-in-Chief of The Railsplitter, the school newspaper. Allanah Mouton , Senior at California State University at age 16, honored for her academic excellence and aspirations to use her knowledge to address environmental challenges.

Certificates of achievement were presented by distinguished Los Angeles government officials, including:



Clayton Heard , Senior Field Representative, Office of Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal

Joel Torrez Jr., Environmental Health Deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn

Ben Feldman, J.D., Transportation & Economic Mobility Deputy, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis Walker King, Deputy District Director for Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman

“California Safe Schools' dedication to our students, school staff and wider community is greatly appreciated. Congratulations to all the awardees, and Champion for Change, Ed Begley Jr.,” said Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal.

Panel discussions featured insightful career experiences from speakers including Maria Hall - Attorney and Director of the Los Angeles Incubator Consortium; Warren Hawkins , Manager of the Community Outreach & Enforcement Section at CARB; Leticia Ordaz , News Anchor and celebrated children's author; Michael Mendez , Regional Water Board Member and UC Irvine Professor; Terrence Mann, Deputy Executive Officer, South Coast AQMD; Ben Harris , Senior Staff Attorney, Los Angeles WaterKeeper; Bruce Jennings, Former Senior Advisor to California Legislature on Environmental Policy; and Jane Williams, Executive Director, California Communities Against Toxics.

Moderators included Katherine Butler, Director of the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), and Jessica Brown , Los Angeles City Attorney.

Robina Suwol, Executive Director of CSS, remarked,“This unique event brought together community members, students, teachers, and regulatory agencies, cultivating valuable networking and collaboration while honoring exceptional leadership within our community.”

The Forum served as a powerful reminder of the collective effort needed to improve communities and empower the next generation of leaders dedicated to environmental advocacy. California Safe Schools remains committed to its mission of protecting vulnerable populations-particularly children-from toxic environmental exposures that pose lifelong health risks.

For additional information please visit .

