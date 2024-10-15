Run In Brasília Raffling Off Tickets To Dubai

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The second edition of the Emirates Arab Run will take place on Sunday (20), with registrations already closed. This street race is promoted by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Brasília. After the event, three class tickets to Dubai will be raffled off among attendees. The male and female winners of the 10K category will also receive a ticket to the city as part of the prize, in premium economy class on Emirates Airline from São Paulo.

According to information from the Embassy of the UAE, this year's event will promote awareness about the importance of water on planet Earth, in line with the Mohamed bin Zayed Water initiative, which aims to raise awareness on global water scarcity and“accelerate” the development of solutions to this issue.

The event will feature four competition categories: 3K for both women and men, 5K for man and women with disabilities, 5K for both women and men, and 10K for both women and men. The top three finishers in each category will receive cash prizes. The winners in the 10K category will receive, in addition to the airline tickets, BRL 5,000. The race will be sponsored by companies from the UAE and will include a special area for children, featuring cultural interactions and a playroom. The race will start at the Memorial of Indigenous Peoples, in the Monumental Axis of Brasília, at 7 a.m. More information can be found here .

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

