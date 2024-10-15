Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Secures Three New Expansion Contracts With Universities For Emergency Communication Devices

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leader in robotics and AI technologies for public safety, announced three new contracts for its Emergency Communication Devices (“ECDs”) and long-term services. A Vermont law school added two K1 Blue Light Towers through Knightscope's Emergency Management System (“KEMS”), a Pennsylvania university purchased another K1 Blue Light Tower, and a southern California university renewed its Full Service Maintenance Plan (“FSMP”) for all campus ECDs. These systems offer reliable, one-touch emergency communication, enhancing campus safety and providing operational confidence with maintenance support and automated status reports.

To view the full press release, visit

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to KSCP are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN