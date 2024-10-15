Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Secures Three New Expansion Contracts With Universities For Emergency Communication Devices
Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leader in robotics and AI technologies for public safety, announced three new contracts for its Emergency Communication Devices (“ECDs”) and long-term services. A Vermont law school added two K1 Blue Light Towers through Knightscope's Emergency Management System (“KEMS”), a Pennsylvania university purchased another K1 Blue Light Tower, and a southern California university renewed its Full Service Maintenance Plan (“FSMP”) for all campus ECDs. These systems offer reliable, one-touch emergency communication, enhancing campus safety and providing operational confidence with maintenance support and automated status reports.
About Knightscope, Inc.
Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.
