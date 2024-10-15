Nama Centre Launches Award To Honour Social Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Social Development Centre (Nama), affiliated with the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, announced the launch of its Social Entrepreneurship Award, the first of its kind in Qatar and the Gulf. The award aims to promote social entrepreneurship in Qatar, honour social entrepreneurs who have provided innovative solutions to social challenges, and encourage young people to develop entrepreneurial projects that contribute to creating solutions for society.

Registration for Nama's Social Entrepreneurship Award will remain open until October 30. Applicants must be over 18 years old. Submitted projects must have a tangible and measurable social impact. In recognition of a successful and sustainable project, the first category of the award is for the best existing project with a prize of QR200,000.

The second category is for the best project idea with a prize of QR100,000 with the condition of completing the project. Executive Director of Nama Centre Ghanim Salah al-Ali stated that the Social Entrepreneurship Award comes as part of the centre's ongoing commitment to support social entrepreneurship in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030) which focuses on sustainable development and the role of youth in achieving this vision.

Al-Ali expressed his hope that the award will contribute to enabling young people to realise their innovative ideas and transform them into projects that support Qatari society. Nama's Social Entrepreneurship Award also falls in line with the Third Qatar National Development Strategy 2024-2030 (NDS3) as it aims to support young social entrepreneurs and provide them with the tools and skills necessary to face social challenges and achieve sustainable development goals.

