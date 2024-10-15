Jordanian FM To Blinken: Ending Israeli Aggression On Gaza First Step To De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN Oct 15 (KUNA) - Jordanian Foreign Ayman Al-Safadi and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed efforts to deescalate the conflict in the Middle East and provide prompt and sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza and Lebanon.

During a phone call on Tuesday, Al-Safadi stressed the need to stop the Israeli occupation's aggression on Lebanon and the need to implement Security Council No. 1701, according to a press release from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

He told Blinken that ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza is the initial step towards de-escalation of the conflict.

The Jordanian minister stressed the need to end the occupation of the West Bank and force Israel into halting the violation of the holy sites in Jerusalem and respecting the historical and legal status quo there, the statement added.

On his part, Secretary Blinken underscored the need for a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that implements United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and allows both Lebanese and Israeli civilians to safely return home.

He thanked the Minister for the leadership of Jordanian King Abdullah II and the generosity of the Jordanian people in delivering urgent humanitarian assistance to Gaza and Lebanon, according to a press release from the US Dept. of State.

The Secretary emphasized the need to ensure more humanitarian aid is delivered to Gaza and expressed concern about rising instability in the West Bank.

He reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the United States to the preservation of the historic status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem.

The Secretary reiterated that it is time to reach a ceasefire agreement for Gaza that brings the hostages home, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian and Israeli people, and ultimately brings an end to the war, the statement added. (end)

