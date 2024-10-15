Wynn Las Vegas Announces 2024 Return Of Ultimate Race Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Award-Winning Resort Will Offer Five Days of Anchored by

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN ) announces its second year of "Ultimate Race Week" programming anchored by the Las Vegas Grand Prix. This year's lineup kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 24.

"Wynn's Ultimate Race Week programming in 2023 was unparalleled," said Brian Gullbrants, COO North America, Wynn Resorts. "Our most ambitious series of resort events and programming resulted in overwhelmingly positive feedback from both guests and visitors. Wynn Las Vegas exceeded expectations in every way last year and while we're extremely proud of our year one accomplishments, it has only challenged us to raise the bar in year two."

This year's Ultimate Race Week programming includes:





amfAR gala . amfAR, one of the leading global biomedical research organizations, will host an exclusive benefit at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 22 featuring a red carpet. Having raised nearly $900 million in support of its mission and programs, this event is presented in collaboration with RM Sotheby's and will honor Sylvester and Jennifer Stallone with the amfAR Award of Inspiration. The event will also include a performance from the legendary Diana Ross. Tickets are on sale now at .

The ultimate "fan experience" . The new daytime event hosted by the Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 on Las Vegas Boulevard, across from Wynn. The immersive experience will include team appearances, live entertainment, local food trucks, and more.

Las Vegas Grand Prix golf outing. The invite-only golf tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 20 will be played in foursomes at Wynn Golf Club.

Specially curated pop-up events and takeovers. Guests can experience exclusive takeovers throughout the week, including the return of LOUIS XIII Cognac's pop-up retail experience. The experience runs the duration of the week at the resort's Show Shop and features an assortment of the brand's classic range, accessories, and highly coveted limited editions. Lewis Hamilton will bring back Almave, the first distilled non-alcoholic blue agave spirit for specialty zero-proof cocktails at Eastside Lounge, in addition to a lounge 'takeover' at the resort's coastal Mexican restaurant, Casa Playa. His streetwear-inspired clothing brand, +44, is also back, with an exciting new collaboration which will see the limited-edition collection being available for purchase at a boutique pop-up at Encore Beach Club. In addition, Wynn will host the 'Ultimate Race Week Pit Stop' at the Encore Players Lounge – featuring The Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge, RM Sotheby's cars, race simulators, and a PATRÓN Tequila pop-up cocktail experience.

A lively nightlife roster. XS Nightclub will host Marshmello, The Chainsmokers with a special late night set by Diplo, Swedish House Mafia with a special late night set by Gordo and presented by Sports Illustrated Circuit Series, and Black Coffee. For more information on these appearances, please visit WynnNightlife .

Limited-time retail experiences. A handful of retailers with locations at Wynn Las Vegas will host events unique to Ultimate Race Week, including Watches of Switzerland - who are hosting a private client dinner and short-film debut with timepiece and jewelry partner, Jacob & Co. In addition, Eden Gallery will celebrate its renowned artists at celebrations held in the gallery throughout the week. Highlighted artists include Alec Monopoly, Gal Yosef, Eddy Maniez, Véronique Guerrieri, and Jisbar, among others. Additional activations for car enthusiasts. The Drive to Wynn podcast is a race-themed talk show hosted by Justin Bell and recorded at SiriusXM Studios at Wynn Las Vegas. The podcast features current and former drivers and team principals and offers an inside look at how the sport is transforming Las Vegas. Well-known automotive builder, collector, and consultant, Magnus Walker, and celebrated vehicle designer, Khyzyl Saleem, will bring their highly-anticipated TWR Supercat to Las Vegas following its Los Angeles debut for onlookers, which will be stationed at the resort throughout the week. During race weekend, Bugatti will host an ultra-exclusive experience for its customers. Participating owners will get the opportunity to pilot their Bugatti in a parade lap around the Las Vegas Strip CircuitTM and caravan to Valley of Fire. Bugatti will also showcase some of the brand's rarest models in a limited-time display at Wynn's South Valet.

Wynn Las Vegas is also offering room and ticket packages, including the Paddock ClubTM Package, Grand Fan Package, and Wynn Grid Club Package. For more information on Wynn's Ultimate Race Week, please visit wynnlasvegas/experiences/ultimate-race-week .

