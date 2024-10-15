Tips For Achieving A Bright, White Smile: How To Keep Pearly Teeth

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

While having beautiful teeth enhances your smile, tooth discoloration often discourages people from smiling. When teeth become discolored, misshapen, or misaligned, individuals consciously try to avoid smiling. This report delves into ways to prevent and solve the issue of tooth discoloration.

Doctors believe the causes of tooth discoloration can be either internal or external. External discoloration is caused by poor hygiene, pigmented food and drink consumption, and smoking. Internal discoloration can result from aging, taking tetracycline in childhood, using minocycline in adulthood, or having jaundice during infancy.

One of the main causes of tooth yellowing is nicotine from cigarettes. Smoking not only leads to unhealthy addiction but also leaves yellow or brown stains on the teeth. Studies show that tooth discolouration is more common among smokers than non-smokers. As a result, smoking and other tobacco products are among the leading causes of yellow teeth.

Research indicates that teeth turn yellow or sometimes brown due to the presence of stains on the enamel surface, which spread quickly. The enamel covers the dentin, which is pale brown underneath. When the enamel wears thin or erodes, the color of the dentin becomes visible.

Acidic foods and drinks also significantly contribute to tooth discoloration from white to yellow. Over time, such foods can damage the enamel. In addition, the continuous use of certain medications and fluoride can also lead to tooth yellowing and discoloration.

Foods rich in calcium and phosphorus are essential for strengthening tooth enamel, which is a mineral in itself. Acidic foods and drinks can erode the gums, so it's crucial to replenish lost minerals by consuming foods that contain calcium and phosphorus, the building blocks of tooth enamel.

White and shiny teeth are key to boosting confidence and attractiveness. However, it's important to choose proper teeth-whitening methods a professional dentist performs. Improper whitening techniques, such as using turmeric or charcoal, can harm the enamel and jeopardize dental health.

Is brushing your teeth beneficial for maintaining dental health?

Yes, brushing twice a day can help prevent tooth decay and gum disease. However, brushing with excessive force can cause more harm than good, leading to various dental issues.

Another important point is that choosing the right time and the proper toothbrush is crucial. Using the wrong toothbrush or brushing at inappropriate times can negate the benefits and harm oral health.

Be gentle with your toothbrush!

Brushing your teeth too hard can lead to tooth wear. Although enamel is one of the hardest substances in the body, it can gradually erode. This can lead to tooth sensitivity, exposure of underlying dentin, and weakening of tooth structure. Brushing too hard can even result in tooth decay or breakage.

Maintaining healthy and white teeth requires proper care and the right methods. Avoiding habits like smoking and being cautious with acidic foods can help preserve enamel and prevent discolouration. Gentle brushing and seeking professional help for teeth whitening are essential to avoid long-term damage and ensure a confident, healthy smile.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram