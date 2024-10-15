Liquid Web Unveils High-Performance GPU Hosting For AI, Outperforming Virtualized Competitors With NVIDIA L4, L40S, And H100s

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Offering up to 15% better GPU performance over virtualized environments at equal or lower costs with on-demand NVIDIA-powered servers for seamless AI/ML deployment.

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, the leader in managed hosting and scalable cloud solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of its new GPU hosting solution, offering affordable reserved and hourly pricing. Designed for developers who require robust computational power, GPU hosting is an ideal for AI, machine learning (ML), rendering, and other resource-intensive applications.

High-Performance GPU Hosting for Next-Generation Computing

Comparison chart of GPU hosting solutions. Source: Liquid Web

Liquid Web's GPU hosting services are built to meet the growing demand for environments that can handle high-performance computing (HPC) tasks. With the global AI market expected to grow from approximately $196.63 billion in 2023 to $1.81 trillion by 2030 (Grand View Research ), (Research and Markets ), the demand for accelerated computational power has never been higher. Leveraging powerful NVIDIA GPUs, this new offering accelerates computing speed, enabling businesses to process data-heavy workloads with greater efficiency.

"We're thrilled to bring this highly performant platform to developers and innovators at an affordable price," says Sachin Puri, Chief Growth Officer of Liquid Web. "AI has infinite untapped potential, and we want to empower developers and AI innovators to harness the full power of NVIDIA GPUs. With performance benchmarks that speak for themselves, this solution is the clear choice for accelerating AI workloads and maximizing value. And this is just the beginning - stay tuned as we expand our lineup to deliver even more powerful solutions in the near future."

"Offering up to 15% better GPU performance over virtualized environments at equal or lower costs, our on-demand NVIDIA-powered servers with pre-configured GPU stack let customers quickly deploy AI/ML and deep learning workloads - maximizing performance and value while focusing on results rather than setup," says Ryan MacDonald, Chief Technology Officer of Liquid Web.

Key Features of Liquid Web GPU Hosting



Accelerated Performance with NVIDIA GPUs : Leverage top-tier GPUs - including NVIDIA L4, L40S, and H100s - for exceptional processing speeds ideal for AI/ML, large language models (LLMs), deep learning, and data analytics.

Optimized for Data-Intensive Workloads : Enjoy low-latency, high-throughput networking and optimized configurations for demanding applications like scientific research and medical simulations.

On-Demand GPU Metal: Gain full control over your infrastructure with our powerful bare metal API and simple management portal. Flexible Hosting Plans : Customize GPU accelerated metal hosting to meet your specific performance needs, whether you're a startup or an enterprise.

Bare Metal GPU Solutions: Optimal for High-Performance Workloads

In the world of AI, machine learning, data analytics, and complex rendering, businesses demand maximum performance and efficiency from their GPU infrastructure. While virtualization technologies, such as NVIDIA's Multi-Instance GPU (MIG), offer flexibility by partitioning GPU resources, bare metal GPU solutions stand out as the optimal choice for high-performance and latency-sensitive workloads.

Who Will Benefit?

Liquid Web's GPU hosting is ideal for:



AI and Machine Learning : Accelerate training and inference of deep learning models, deploy real-time AI services, and host pre-trained large language models.

Data Analytics: Speed up big data processing and real-time analytics using GPU-optimized frameworks.

Content Creators : Handle large-scale rendering and video editing tasks efficiently.

Data Scientists : Perform big data analytics, simulations, and complex mathematical rigor with ease.

Game Developers : Speed up development times with enhanced graphics rendering.

Healthcare & Medical Imaging: Enhance diagnostics, image analysis, and simulations requiring high computational power. High-Performance Computing: Support scientific research, climate modeling, genomics, and complex engineering simulations.

Why Liquid Web?

Liquid Web is known for providing high-performance hosting solutions backed by superior customer service. The new GPU hosting solution continues this tradition by delivering fast, secure, and scalable services for businesses that cannot afford downtime or delays.

"As more businesses integrate AI and machine learning into their workflows, the demand for robust GPU resources is skyrocketing," adds MacDonald. "We've developed a solution that not only addresses this need but does so with the same quality and depth of expertise that our customers have come to rely on."

Ready to Get Started?

For more information about Liquid Web's GPU hosting solution or to get started, visit Liquid Web GPU hosting today.

Liquid Web GPU hosting today.

About Liquid Web

As a cornerstone of CloudOne Digital, Liquid Web leverages best-in-class infrastructure and cloud capabilities to provide unparalleled support and growth for businesses. Building on 25+ years of success, Liquid Web delivers industry-leading hosting for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Liquid Web's expansive global reach and support for nearly 200,000 customers is a testament to its reliability and the trust it has garnered from its customers. Our foundation is built by a world-class team of technology and industry experts dedicated to delivering excellence 24/7/365. As a leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 12 years.

