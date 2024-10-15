Cairo, Riyadh Demand Establishing Sovereign Palestinian State For Region Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and visiting Saudi Mohammad bin Salman affirmed on Tuesday the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with international resolutions, is the only way for sustainable lull, peace and security in the region.

During a meeting held in Cairo, President Al-Sisi and the Saudi Crown Prince said that attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issues would lead to the continuation of the region's conflict, stressing the need of de-escalation, Egyptian presidential spokesperson Ahmad Fahmy said in a statement.

They demanded starting steps of lull that include a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and addressing aggravated humanitarian situations, Fahmy noted. They also warned against the perilous situation in the region.

President Al-Sisi and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed bilateral ties, regional and international issues, with the Red Sea area, and situations in Sudan, Libya and Syria, being chief, Fahmy added.

They underlined the necessity of respecting Lebanon's sovereignty, stability, security and territorial integrity, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Al-Sisi emphasized the deep-rooted strategic relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in light of threats facing the region.

He pointed to the establishment of the Egyptian-Saudi coordinative supreme council led by him and Crown Prince Mohammad.

Furthermore, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman said the Kingdom has been paying much attention to ties with Egypt to achieve common interest on political, economic and developmental levels, the statement elaborated.

In this context, the two sides reviewed ongoing efforts to bolster Egyptian-Saudi economic partnership, mainly in investments, trade exchange, and integration in energy, transportation and tourism.

The Saudi Crown Prince arrived in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, earlier in the day for an official visit to discuss means of promoting bilateral relations to serve their countries' interest, and a number of political dossiers on regional and political levels. (end)

