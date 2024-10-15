Healthmetrix Research Selects 2025 Medicare Advantage Plans For Exceptional Benefit Value & Overall Performance

According to HealthMetrix Research Inc.

president Alan Mittermaier:

"The continuing concerns about inflation and its impact on health care out-of-pocket costs weighs heavily on Medicare beneficiaries regardless of socioeconomic status. The annual

Senior Choice Gold Award highlights both forward-looking 2025 cost-sharing along with past quality and performance ratings. Each award recipient has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in the design of their 2025 Medicare plan benefits,

copayments, deductibles and premiums including the Part D prescription drug benefits. Over 60% of the award recipients also achieved at least 4-star overall

CMS ratings for exceptional performance. HealthMetrix Research understands the importance of providing this independent recognition as Medicare beneficiaries consider their 2025 Medicare Advantage+Part D options."

The award criteria were based on 2025 core benefits and cost-sharing features approved by Medicare for the selected plans as published on Medicare Plan Finder ( ). These include applicable plan

copayments, deductibles and premiums adjusted for beneficiaries' health status (Excellent, Good, Poor) and utilization of healthcare services. The HealthMetrix Research cost-sharing analysis is available at

. HealthMetrix Research neither recommends nor endorses specific Medicare Advantage plans.

The following 30 Medicare Advantage sponsors are recognized for "Excellence in 2025 Medicare Benefits Value & Performance".

2025 Senior Choice Gold Award Recipients and States