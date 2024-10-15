Scott-Morgan Foundation Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Assistive Technology In Collaboration With Lenovo At Tech World '24

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,the Scott-Morgan Foundation (SMF) , a pioneering non-profit in assistive innovation, unveiled a groundbreaking AI-powered solution to transform the lives of people withamyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other severe disabilities.

This revolutionary technology, revealed at

Lenovo Tech World '24 , culminated years of collaboration between SMF and global technology leader Lenovo. It builds on the accessibility expertise of Thorsten Stremlau, SMF's CTO and Systems Principal Architect at NVIDIA. Stremlau's experience supporting Stephen Hawking's IT needs, and his work with Dr. Scott-Morgan has been instrumental in shaping the foundation's approach to leveraging AI for assistive technology.

Underscoring the foundation's commitment to accessibility,

SMF has partnered with ElevenLabs to provide free, personalized synthetic voices to anyone living with ALS. This ensures individuals maintain their unique vocal identities regardless of the disease's progression.

At the heart of this innovation is a powerful integration of technologies:



D-ID's hyper-realistic avatars allow users to maintain their visual presence and convey emotions, preserving their unique identities even as their physical abilities decline.

ElevenLabs voice cloning delivers output in the user's own voice, expressing emotion and personal identity.

Irisbond's eye-tracking technology enables control and communication across multiple platforms. Large Language Models (LLMs) powered by Lenovo interpret and expand on users' intentions.

"This powerful technology is so often used for business or entertainment-which of course we love to see and support-but promoting social good is where we see it make a life-changing impact. D-ID has a long track record of leveraging its technology to help worthy causes," said

Gil Perry, co-founder and CEO of D-ID. "Working with this collaboration perfectly fits our strategy of using AI to make the world better and more connected."

Eric Kern, Chief Engineer of the Scott-Morgan Foundation, explains, "We developed a custom RAG-based solution using the user's own data such as emails and social media paired with either llama3's large language model running on an NVIDIA RTX-40 class laptop or OpenAI's API to enable automated and selectable responses. This dual choice generative AI system enables user choice to determine which system they are most comfortable - public or private."

Human-Centric Design: Co-Creating with ALS Community: The foundation has collaborated closely with individuals living with ALS to ensure the technology truly meets user needs," says Esther Duran,

SMF's Director of Design and Innovation.

LaVonne Roberts, CEO of SMF USA, emphasizes the potential impact: "We live in a world where millions are silenced by disability, including over 500 million people grappling with muscular or neurological conditions. While there's currently no cure for ALS, our technology offers hope for maintaining quality of life and self-expression. This urgency drives our innovation. We're not just imagining a world where even the most severely disabled individuals can fully express themselves-we're building this revolutionary reality with the potential to impact lives on a massive scale."

Erin, a 24-year-old botany graduate living with ALS and project participant, shares: "This technology isn't just about maintaining my voice; it's about expanding my future possibilities. As someone who went from studying plants to advocating on social media, I know that ALS doesn't define us – our dreams and determination do."

Iomar, a former hedge fund partner and father of young children, brings financial acumen and personal urgency to the project. He states, "This suite of technologies – from AI avatars and voice cloning to personalized language models – isn't just about communication; it's about preserving our full identities. Focusing on reducing eye fatigue is crucial, allowing us to engage longer. We're not just developing assistive technology but bridging the gap between our minds and physical limitations."

Andrew Morgan, CEO of the Scott-Morgan Foundation, summarizes the broader impact: "We're creating a future where AI is accessible to all, transforming lives regardless of economic status or physical limitations. This technology isn't just assistive; it's paradigm-shifting. Together with our partners, we're ushering in a new era of inclusive innovation."

Roberts, a Zero Project's Equitable AI Alliance member, emphasizes the foundation's commitment to inclusive AI development: "We're pushing for accessibility and disability inclusion in AI development." The AI Avatar presented at Lenovo Tech World will also be showcased at the Zero Project Conference 2025, extending its impact to the global disability community.

This collaboration between the Scott-Morgan Foundation, Lenovo, and other tech partners marks a significant milestone in assistive technology. By embodying the "curb-cut effect" in technological advancement, the foundation is driving accessibility for all. This refers to solutions designed for people with disabilities that ultimately benefit a much broader population.

Roberts concludes: "We're not just giving people with severe disabilities a voice; we're amplifying their dreams, creativity, and ability to shape the world. This is the beginning of a new era where disability doesn't define capability, and AI becomes a bridge to full societal participation. We're not just changing lives; we're revolutionizing what it means to be human in a digital age."

The Scott-Morgan Foundation is redefining human potential through technology. We pioneer human-centric, AI-driven assistive solutions, focusing on ALS/MND to create innovations that serve the broadest spectrum of disabilities. Our "design for all" approach ensures no one is left behind. Collaborating with the disability community and tech leaders, we develop integrated, accessible technologies that empower millions to communicate, create, and fully participate in society. By democratizing cutting-edge innovation, we challenge perceptions of disability and foster an inclusive future where everyone, regardless of physical limitations, actively shapes our shared world.

SOURCE The Scott-Morgan Foundation

