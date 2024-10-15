Kuka Launches New Range Of SCARA Robots With 60 Kg Payload Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Kuka launches new range of SCARA robots with 60 kg payload

Kuka has launched a new range of SCARA (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm) robots with payloads of up to 60kg. The company adds that the new robots have“special features” such as their high speed and repeat accuracy.

With the KR SCARA in the now available 20-kg payload class and soon to be released 60-kg payload class, Kuka is further expanding its portfolio of four-axis robots.

Additionally, Kuka says the compliance with the EU's CE certification regulations“underscores their high quality and safety standards, making them attractive to a global market”.

The high-precision planetary gear of the A1 axis of the KR 20 increases rigidity and enables more stable operation. This is particularly valuable in applications that require high accuracy.

The three available reaches of 800 mm, 1000 mm and 1200 mm of the horizontal articulated robot offer flexibility for different application requirements.

In particular, the 1200 mm reach opens up new possibilities in work areas that were previously not covered by Kuka's SCARA robot series.

The compact design of the SCARA robot, with a payload of up to 20 kg, is another advantage, facilitating the integration into existing production systems.

Because of the cable connector plate on top of the A2 axis, Kuka says the installation time and complexity is reduced. It is available as standard, CR and IP54 version for cleanroom applications, making it suitable for use in the electronics industry, for example.

With the KR 60, Kuka's SCARA range adds another new member. With its increased payload capacity and outstanding performance in terms of rigidity and speed, this industrial robot is ready to tackle even heavy load tasks. It offers a reach of up to 1200 mm and a remarkable payload-to-weight ratio of 1:2.

Designed for handling bulky and heavy battery cells or for heavy-duty palletizing in other manufacturing industries, the four-axis robot is able to cope with any kind of difficult situation with ease.

The KR SCARA robots are easy to install and stand out with a cost-efficient design. They work reliably without the need for a complex steel structure or planar referencing and leveling.

Besides the new models with payloads up to 20 and 60 kg, Kuka also has SCARA robots with payloads of 6, 12 and 13 kg (only available as HO version) in its portfolio.