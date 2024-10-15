Vodafone Qatar Wins 3 Awards At '8Th Middle East Enterprise AI & Analytics Summit 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vodafone Qatar triumphed at the recent '8th Middle East Enterprise AI & Analytics Summit 2024' in Doha, taking home three highly-coveted awards, demonstrating how it has become one of the region's leading lights in AI and analytics.

Highlighting the company's commitment to data-driven transformation across a wide variety of industries, Vodafone Qatar was awarded in the categories of Best Customer Onboarding Solution, Innovative AI-Powered Analytics Solution, and Emerging Leader in AI of the Year 2024.

The Best Customer Onboarding Solution of the year 2024 follows the launch of Vodafone Qatar's landmark 'Instant SIM' a first-of-its-kind SIM pack that empowers customers to self-activate a new prepaid or postpaid connection instantly, anytime and anywhere in Qatar, setting new global standards in convenience and accessibility.

Meanwhile, the Innovative AI-Powered Analytics Solution of the Year 2024 was awarded for the company's 'Smart Recharge Recommendations,' an innovative tool that enhances customer experience and drives revenue growth by offering personalised recharge suggestions at point-of-sale (POS) machines.

During the summit, Vodafone Qatar took part in several panel discussions and emphasised the importance of fostering collaboration to overcome barriers in deploying AI capabilities. It also advocated for how data science can bridge the gap between IT and business transformation to ensure long-term enterprise sustainability.

Company experts also highlighted how data science plays a pivotal role in driving innovation and delivering value, as well as how the telecommunications service provider leverages data to enhance customer experiences, using advanced insights to offer personalized services.

Key examples of AI applications were also shared, engaging the audience and underscoring the benefits of collaboration between IT and business for improved customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Mohamed Mohsin Alyafei, Enterprise Business Unit director at Vodafone Qatar, said:“It was an honour to not only be a part of the 8th Middle East Enterprise AI and Analytics Summit but to also receive these three prestigious awards. At Vodafone, we take pride in being at the forefront of technological innovation, and we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of AI and analytics.”

MENAFN15102024000067011011ID1108781547