THE GRACE JAMAICAN JERK FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN FOOD AS STAR OF SOUTH FLORIDA's BIGGEST SUNDAY DINNER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, Sunday November 10, 2024 in Miramar, Florida

Celebrity Chef Darian

Eddy Edwards, Managing Partner and CEO of Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

The most delicious day of the year returns to Miramar Regional Park on Sunday November 10th, 2024

- Eddy Edwards, Managing Partner & CEO of Grace Jamaican Jerk FestivalMIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 22nd Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival (GJJF ), will happen on Sunday, November 10, 2024, from 1pm-10 pm at Miramar Regional Park, at 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, Fl 33027. South Florida is home to the largest Caribbean population in the United States, equaling approximately 1.6 million residents who have made undeniable contributions to the local community in culture, music, and food. The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is a reminder of the delicious impact the Caribbean has on American culture. From succulent Jamaican jerk chicken to flavorful jerk pork along with tasty dishes from other Caribbean cultures, GJJF serves up an authentic culinary journey through the heart of the islands.Back by popular demand, the Publix Culinary Stage, hosted by Chef Irie, will feature a special cooking demonstration by Boston-based Chef Darian, who is the subject of a national GMC RAM TV ad national campaign. The 2024 Celebrity Cook Off will feature Local 10 anchor Alexis Frazier vs NBC-6 anchor Kris Anderson. Local celebrity Chefs Alain Lemaire and Chef Winston Williams will face off on stage.This year GJJF will move to a new location at Miramar Regional Park to accommodate the expanded footprint, and increase the number of vendors to reduce wait time for service. The main stage will feature a combination of classic reggae and dancehall acts as well as Florida-based performers. Throughout the day an impressive slate of DJs, led by Richie D, DJ Radcliffe, Extatic Sound and DJ Worm will provide the soundtrack of GJJF.Patrons will have more multi-sensory opportunities to engage with sponsors, relax in the food court to enjoy tasty vendor offerings and a new and improved VIP section with plush seating, unlimited beverages, a delicious offering of culinary delights and front-of-stage seating.GJJF Managing Partner and CEO Eddy Edwards commented "This year, we're elevating the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival to new heights. Our guests can expect an even more exciting experience with thrilling culinary demonstrations and contests, as well as vibrant cultural presentations. With a wider variety of mouthwatering food offerings and more fun activities for the whole family, we're crafting a unique celebration of Caribbean culture, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy."The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is presented by Publix in partnership with the City of Miramar, Visit Lauderdale, NBC-6, Cox Radio Miami, National Weekly and WAVS 1170 AM.General admission tickets are $40 and $50 at the gate on event day. VIP tickets are $175. Kids under 10 are free to attend. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit

Suzan McDowell

Circle of One Marketing

+1 305-576-3790

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival 2024 sizzle reel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.