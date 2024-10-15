DR. DORRIS WOODS COMPOSES HER STUDIES ON TEENAGE SUICIDE AND THE FACTORS THAT CAUSES IT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breaking Point

Dr. Dorris Woods is a community mental specialist that shares her insights on suicides.

can be a complicated issue and critical problem for anyone, especially a teenager. Factors such as mental health disorders, bullying, academic stress, social influence, and family dynamics contribute to the rising rates of suicide among teenagers. The author and Dr. Dorris Woods enlightens the public about the taboo of teenage suicide through personal anecdotes."Breaking Point" highlights the many challenges that youth are facing. Dr. Woods shares her articles on child abuse, child safety, and teenage suicide-factors that can highly lead to suicide. Woods points out that the tragedy of losing young lives underscores the urgent need for mental health support, open communication, and early intervention programs in schools and communities. Breaking Point is thoroughly backed by references from medical and scientific journals. The September issue of Harper's Magazine will spotlight Woods'"Breaking Point."Dorris S. Woods, PhD is a retired RN and clinical nurse specialist. She was an associate professor and a community mental health specialist. Dr. Woods has lectured on mental health at California State University in the Department of Health and Human Services. Woods also holds workshops on in-patient adolescent therapy and has written articles on child abuse, child safety, and adolescent suicide. Dr. Woods now lives in Culver City. She had three adult children.

