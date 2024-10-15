Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Disabled And Elderly Assistive Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Disabled And Elderly Assistive Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The disabled and elderly assistive technology market size has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $39.63 billion in 2023 to $42.58 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The historical growth can be attributed to an increase in research and development efforts, government initiatives, higher disposable income, changing demographics, and a growing aging population.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technology Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The disabled and elderly assistive technology global market size is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $57.07 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to a rising demand for assistive technologies, an increasing need for advanced solutions, a higher prevalence of disabilities, advancements in assistive technology, and growing awareness. Additionally, the expanding geriatric and disabled population contributes to this trend. Key trends expected in the forecast period include the development of advanced healthcare facilities, the promotion of independent living, technological innovations, the integration of AI, and the emergence of innovative, cost-effective assistive technologies.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technology Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technology Market

The rising employment-population ratio for individuals with disabilities is projected to drive the growth of the disabled and elderly assistive technology market in the future. This increase in employment is linked to better accessibility, inclusive hiring practices, and enhanced support programs. Assistive technology for the disabled and elderly helps individuals perform job tasks more efficiently and independently, thereby enhancing their employability and broadening their access to various job opportunities.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving the Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technology Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Whirlpool Corporation, Medline Industries LP, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sonova Holding AG, Demant A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Cochlear Ltd, Starkey Laboratories Inc., Invacare Holdings Corp, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Permobil Inc., Sunrise Medical LLC, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Tobii Dynavox LLC, Nordic Capital Limited (NCL), Freedom Scientific Inc., Liberator Ltd., Jabbla UK Ltd., Wintriss Engineering, Blue Chip Medical Products Inc., Medical Depot Inc., Inclusive Technology Ltd, Exact Dynamics B.V.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technology Market?

Major companies operating in the disabled and elderly assistive technology market are focusing on advancements in technology with AI-powered hearing aids and other assistive devices to gain traction in the market. These hearing aids leverage artificial intelligence to improve sound quality, adapt to different environments, and offer personalized hearing experiences.

How Is The Global Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technology Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Medical Mobility Aids And Ambulatory Devices, Assistive Furniture, Bathroom Safety And Assistive Products, Communication Aids, Activity Monitors, Location Monitors, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By End-User Type: Hospitals, Elderly Nursing Homes, Homecare, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technology Market

North America was the largest region in the disabled and elderly assistive technology market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the disabled and elderly assistive technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technology Market Definition

Disabled and elderly assistive technology encompasses devices or systems created to aid individuals with disabilities or the elderly in carrying out daily activities, thereby improving their independence and overall quality of life. The primary objective of assistive technology is to close the gap between the difficulties encountered by these individuals and their capacity to live independent and fulfilling lives.

Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technology Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global disabled and elderly assistive technology market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Disabled And Elderly Assistive Technology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on disabled and elderly assistive technology market size, disabled and elderly assistive technology market drivers and trends and disabled and elderly assistive technology market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2024

report/technology-advisory-global-market-report

Information Technology Global Market Report 2024

report/information-technology-global-market-report

Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2024

report/surveillance-technology-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.