This AI-Powered GPS Communicator For Kids Could Solve Screen Addiction

As the #1 bestselling tracking device for kids with the highest rate of customer satisfaction in Japan, BoT Talk is poised to give smartwatches, Apple AirTag, and a run for their money in the US. It solves the main argument against taking smartphones out of , like LA Unified and New York City School Districts have done, by giving parents a way to reach their children during an emergency at school.

BoT Talk, Japan's #1 and award-winning communication device for kids is now available in the United States. Its AI technology allows parents to track kids' real-time location. Stay connected with a simple 2-way voice messaging feature.

BoT Talk offers a way to keep track of children, communicate with them in real time, and avoid screen addiction all at once. Recipient of the Good Design Award 2023 - Best 100, iF Design Award 2024, and the Red Dot Design Award 2024, this GPS tracking device was designed with children's safety in mind. This is especially true since, unlike smartphones with large screens designed for endless scrolling, BoT Talk features a small display solely for essential functions, helping kids focus and reduce unnecessary distractions like social media.

In 2017, Founder, Keita Yagi, struggled to find a way to keep tabs on his own children without putting a smartphone in their hands. He wanted to avoid excessive internet use, a very real contributor to mental health in children , as well as putting them in harm's way of internet predators and cyber bullies but still increase their autonomy and sense of independence.

BoT US says, "BoT Talk is the perfect companion for modern parents seeking peace of mind. This internet-free, simple yet innovative GPS device provides accurate and consistent location updates, ensuring you're always connected to your young explorers. With the added ability for kids to communicate through 2-way voice messages, BoT Talk enhances their freedom while keeping you informed, wherever their curiosity leads."

Now available on Amazon , you can purchase this revolutionary GPS tracker for kids

that works like a walkie talkie with a major tech upgrade. With child abductions still troubling parents and kids' mental health at an all time low , this web-based location tagging service, that connects to an app on the caregiver's smartphone, aids in children's safety by integrating data from GPS, Wi-Fi hotspots, and cell towers, all while learning your children's behaviors to set custom safe zones.

Direct Communication: Children can communicate directly with parents and caregivers using 2-way voice messaging.

GPS Tracking: Real-time location tracking with Geospot notification allows parents to know their child's whereabouts at any time through a dedicated app.

Ease of Use: Intuitive one button design, with a pre-installed SIM line eliminating the need for complex setup, makes it easy for children to use BoT Talk independently, fostering confidence and responsibility.

Lightweight, waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof.

Long Battery Life: One charge lasts up to a month. Affordability: Lowest price tag vs. other smartphone/watch options with minimal monthly fee for GPS and Talk features.

One user in Brooklyn, NY said, "BoT Talk is simple enough for our nine-year-old to take a few seconds, send us a message to check in, and get on with the rest of her day. And it doesn't cause a distraction at her school. It also allows us to delay buying her a smartphone for another few years, which we appreciate because we don't want her on social media or anything like that." While another parent offered this, "During the last school year, my child's school experienced an in-house emergency. Parents were asked to stay away while the police investigated. During this stressful time, my child was able to send us a message. We are grateful for the peace of mind that BoT Talk provided."

BoT Talk is now available for purchase at and Amazo . For more information about BoT Talk and its features, please visit .

About BoT US: BoT US is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enhance the lives of families worldwide. With a focus on safety and usability, BoT US strives to create products that redefine how technology can be beneficial for children and parents alike.

