Women Inter-Department Nationals: SAI, UBI, RSPB Win On Day Two

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Union of India (UBI), and Railway Sports Board (RSPB), each claimed comprehensive victories in their respective pool matches on Day 2 of the 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium.

The first encounter of the day was a Pool C clash where Sports Authority of India defeated UCO Women's Hockey Academy 11-0. A comprehensive performance from Sports Authority of India saw goals from Preeti Dubey (5', 24'), Edula Jyothi (22', 23'), Meenu Rani (13'), Sakshi Shukla (20'), Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta (29'), Sumita (40'), Vartika Rawat (45') Beena Pandey (47'), and Deepali (56').

In a Pool D match, Union Bank of India defeated Sashastra Seema Bal, 4-2. Jiwani Kishori Toppo (1', 27') spearheaded the effort along with Captain Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (12') and Nidhi (17'). Monu (39') and Manisha (46') were the scorers for Sashastra Seema Bal.

Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Tamil Nadu Police, 10-0, in a Pool B match. Navneet Kaur (32', 35', 52') scored three goals while Sangita Kumari (2'), Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (3'), Manisha Chauhan (4'), Deepika Soreng (11'), Lalremsiami (36'), Sujata Kujur (42') and Marina Lalramnghaki (57') also netted a goal each.