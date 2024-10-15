Holland America Line's 2026 Canada And New England Season Features More Cruises, Increased Port Visits And Added Overnights

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is expanding its Canada and New England season in 2026

with more cruises, increased of call and added overnights. A new 28-day Legendary Voyage

- "Canada, New England and Iceland" -

is a highlight, taking guests to deeply explore the three regions, all from the convenient homeport of Boston.

From April through October, Zuiderdam

and Volendam

offer seven-day departures roundtrip from Boston, or between Boston and Montreal or Québec City, Canada. Volendam also sails 10- or 11-day itineraries that delve deeper into the Maritimes and include Newfoundland and New France.

Canada and New England cruises are filled with culturally rich destinations, and the beauty of the St. Lawrence.

Additionally, on June 20, 2026, guests can embark on a new 28-Day "Canada, New England and Iceland" Legendary Voyage

aboard Volendam that takes guests north to ports like Portland, Maine, and Sydney, Nova Scotia, before sailing east to deeply explore seven ports in Iceland, followed by a westward return and four more ports of call in Atlantic Canada. The roundtrip-Boston voyage includes three overnight calls in St. John's, Newfoundland; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

"Our Canada and New England cruises are filled with culturally rich destinations, storybook settings, the beauty of the St. Lawrence and vibrant fall foliage later in the season," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "We're also excited to offer guests the chance to add Iceland to their exploration of Canada and New England - the timeframe is perfect for those sailing on Volendam to take in the spectacular late sunsets and white nights, including during an overnight call in Reykjavik."

Throughout the season, 18 Canada and New England itineraries highlight the area's charming cities, delicious seafood, rich maritime history, stunning lighthouses and natural wonders. Nearly every itinerary calls either Québec City or Montreal-a gem of the province further Southwest on the St. Lawrence, reachable thanks to Holland America Line's perfectly midsized ships.



Immersive Regional Experiences

Guests sailing on any of Holland America Line's 2026 Canada and New England cruises will have the chance to further enrich their travels through experiences both on and off the ship.





Destination Dining brings authentic Canada and New England flavors on board, with local favorites served on the menus. Guests can savor Maine lobster, New England berries, Prince Edward Island mussels, North Atlantic cod,

poutine and additional port-to-plate specialties. And immersive shore excursions like lobster boils and culinary walks in ports throughout the region give guests further opportunities to sample regional delicacies. Guests can take in a performance of Breton Thunder, a show exclusive to Canada and New England sailings that offers an authentic Nova Scotia music experience highlighting the area's European roots.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2026 Canada and New England cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included - plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Highlights of the 2026 Season:



NEW:

A 28-day "Canada, New England and Iceland" Legendary Voyage departing June 20 on Volendam

sails roundtrip from Boston. The cruise makes seven calls around Iceland, including an overnight at Reykjavik, and eight visits in Maine and Canada's Québec, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador provinces. Additional overnights include St. John's and Halifax in Canada.

Zuiderdam will sail a series of seven-day itineraries between Boston and Québec City or roundtrip Boston. Select dates have late-night departures from Québec City; Portland, Maine; or Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Volendam will cruise between Boston and Montreal or roundtrip from Boston

on a series of four different seven-day itineraries.



Volendam also offers 10- and 11-day itineraries

between Boston and Montreal or roundtrip from Montreal. Ports of call vary and include a combination of Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Corner Brook, St. John's and St. Pierre, Newfoundland; Saguenay and Québec City, Québec; Cap-aux-Meules, îles de la Madeleine; Saint John; Charlottetown; and Bar Harbor, Maine.

Volendam offers 13- and 14-day

repositioning cruises along the Atlantic Coast between Montreal and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, or New York in May and September, respectively.

Zuiderdam's 14-day repositioning cruises along the Atlantic Coast sail between Québec and Miami, Florida, in April and October. Prices for 2026 Canada and New England sailings begin at $994 per person, inclusive of taxes and fees. For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL

HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica .

Find Holland America Line on

X (formerly Twitter ),

Facebook , Instagram

and the Holland America Blog .

You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at

hollandamerica .

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years - longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

