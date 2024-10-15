VB World by Namma Veedu Vasanta Bhavan To Serve a Fusion of Global Cuisine With a Traditional Twist, Plans to Open 25 Outlets

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) October 2024, UAE — Namma Veedu Vasanta Bhavan – a renowned South Indian vegetarian restaurant chain with a rich legacy has marked its grand entry into the UAE with the launch of VB World. Founded in 1974 by Shri A.Muthukrishnan Reddy in Chennai, India, the restaurant serves over 30,000 customers daily across their 25 plus outlets in India. This UAE launch, marks the 50th anniversary of the brand, offering the people of the UAE a taste of its celebrated South Indian flavours alongside a diverse range of global cuisines.

The UAE branch, introduced by the Chandramari Group, marks a significant expansion of Namma Veedu Vasanta Bhavan’s legacy. As the founding company of VB World, Chandramari Group with VB World, will continue to showcase their commitment to providing a world-class dining experience that reflects the rich heritage of Vasanta Bhavan while appealing to a global audience.

VB World in the UAE, offers multiple global cuisines with a generous dash of fusion and flair. The menu lists South Indian classics with a twist, Popular Asian dishes with a touch of local flavours and premium North Indian classics. House specialities include a wide variety of Dimsums, authentic woodfired pizzas made to perfection, and a wide choice of popular chaats and Sushi. The soothing, serene ambience and personalised service are designed to let visitors relish each dish.

For dessert and more, there’s Cones and Brews. The artisanal single origin coffee bean, made in close collaboration with some of the best Curers, roasters and coffee estate owners across south of India, perfectly complement the wide range of mouth-watering traditional European desserts, brownies, cakes and savouries. Food aficionados can also surrender to the incredible taste, texture and flavours of their premium softy’s.

“Each product served at VB World reflects laser-sharp focus on freshness, innovation and top-notch quality. Namma Veedu Vasantha Bhavan is already renowned for its quality not just in India, but around the world. VB World is one of our flagship ventures, where we have taken that to another level altogether. We are confident that visitors will relish and savour each distinctive sip, bite and slurp, and keep coming back for more,” says the Group’s Director Anand Krishnan.

VB World marks its first presence in Dubai, UAE, a truly international city which perfectly blends world culture and food together. VB world, Bur Dubai outlet has a seating capacity of over 150 people, and holds a significant milestone in the brand’s international expansion as well. The UAE branch, introduced by the Chandramari Group continues its tradition of excellence while introducing innovative dishes that cater to the cosmopolitan palate

In addition to the UAE, Namma Veedu Vasanta Bhavan operates branches in several countries, including Malaysia, Qatar (Doha, Barwa Village), and the UK (London). This UAE branch adds to the brand’s global network, further solidifying its commitment to delivering high-quality vegetarian cuisine around the world.

