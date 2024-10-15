Transforming Healthcare Access: Heart & Neurology Medical Camp in Zambia on October 26th and 27th

(MENAFNEditorial) Lusaka, Zambia – Relief is on the way for those facing heart and neurological challenges! Vaidam is organizing a two-day medical camp at St. Johns Medical Centre in Woodlands, Lusaka, on October 26th and 27th, 2024. This event offers a unique opportunity to receive expert consultations from two highly experienced specialists from India: a senior neurosurgeon and a heart specialist.



About Vaidam Health



As a leading medical tourism company, Vaidam Health bridges the gap between patients and top healthcare providers worldwide. The company’s mission is to ensure personalized care and support for patients throughout their medical journeys. Vaidam Health specializes in connecting individuals with skilled healthcare professionals and state-of-the-art hospitals, bringing specialized treatments directly to communities in need, such as Zambia.



Meet the Specialists

The medical camp will feature consultations from Dr. A. Nagesh and Dr. Venkatesh Yeddula.



1. Dr. A. Nagesh brings extensive expertise in cardiovascular care, emphasizing personalized treatment approaches and the latest innovations for heart health.



2. Dr. Venkatesh Yeddula is an esteemed neurosurgeon, known for his customized treatment strategies and innovative techniques in supporting patients through recovery.



Enhancing Access to Specialized Care in Zambia



Mr. Pankaj Chandna, Co-founder of Vaidam Health, shared, “Through these medical camps, we aim to enhance access to specialized care and address critical health issues in Zambia. This camp marks the sixth consecutive initiative in Zambia since 2022, with a goal of organizing ten camps each year. Our senior heart doctor and neurosurgeon are committed to equipping patients with the knowledge and support necessary to manage their health journeys effectively.”



The medical camp will not only provide expert consultations but also promote cultural exchange, strengthen partnerships, and reinforce Vaidam Health’s commitment to addressing healthcare disparities worldwide. This initiative symbolizes a step forward in creating a healthier global community.



