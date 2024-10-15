AVTODOM Lamborghini Neva Towers is recognized as the Car Dealer of the Year 2024

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The results of the 10th national award Car Dealer of the Year were announced in Moscow on October 8. The award was organized by the analytical agency Autostat and the online platform Avito-Auto. The award has become a point of attraction for the professional automotive community. Over the past ten years, more than 500 dealerships have applied to participate in the competition this year.



AVTODOM Lamborghini Neva Towers won in the nomination Organization of sales of new cars in the Luxury segment. The professional jury made its choice based on an integrated assessment. It is calculated based on such objective indicators as the volume of new car sales total sales revenue and the number of cars sold per employee, revenue from sales of additional equipment per employee, revenue from sales of additional equipment per car.



Dealership center located in the multifunctional complex Neva Towers of the business quarter Moscow City. It gives the opportunity to buy any car from the Lamborghini model range. It provides a guarantee for the purchased cars. It has a staff of professional specialists. It is equipped with certified equipment for on-site repairs in all regions of the country. AVTODOM Lamborghini Neva Towers supports and strengthens the community of fans of the legendary brand. The dealership center acted as the organizer of the traditional spring Lamborghini rally. It became a partner of the Unlim Fest racing festival, the Supercar’s Challenge 15 rally and many other events for owners of supercars.



"The client becomes not just the owner of a legendary car by purchasing a Lamborghini in our dealership center. We help him find like-minded people. We create unique reasons for meetings and communication of the Lamborghini fan community. We, like our customers, are unconditional fans of the unique design and technical perfection of supercars made in Santagati Bolognese. Our sales achievements are built on the foundation of a common understanding with our customers of what an ideal car should be, so highly appreciated by the professional community", – said Sergey Mordovin, Director of the Lux Division of AVTODOM Group.







