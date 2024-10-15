GMDA Conducts Major Demolition Drive In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Oct 15 (IANS) A first-ever demolition drive was conducted by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on the bus stand road wherein the stretch from Agrasen Chowk to bus stand via Mahavir Chowk and further up to Gaushala on Old Delhi Road was covered.

Almost all unauthorised carts were removed and about 15 illegal carts were demolished during the drive. Officials of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) were also present and actively participated in clearing the carts and demolished material from the road and issuing challans to the violators.

Additionally, on the entire stretch approximately 150 shops were razed and many eateries which had illegally extended their premises up to the main carriageway of the master road faced severe action.

It was also found that roughly 50 bike repair shops and accessory shops on Old Delhi Road had encroached about 10 meters of the 30-meter road area.

During the drive, DTP GMDA, R.S. Batth directed the owners to remove all vehicles and clear the front premises/area of the shops and ensure adequate waste management in the area.

Though the offenders tried to agitate and disrupt the drive, the Enforcement Wing of GMDA explained to them the laws and told the violators to abide by them.

“This first-ever anti-encroachment drive conducted on this highly congested stretch will have a major impact on the traffic situation and improve the commuting experience for citizens. We won't spare any offender who encroaches such important roads in the city and causes a nuisance for the public at large,” said R.S. Batth.