Regen Brands Launches Ecosystem To Provide Education, Community, And Financing For CPG Brands Supporting Regenerative Agriculture

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The ReGen Brands ecosystem features non-profit and for-profit entities dedicated to nourishing brands that regenerate life

Boulder, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReGen Brands , dedicated to nourishing brands that regenerate life, today announced the launch of an unprecedented education, community, and financing ecosystem for CPG brands supporting regenerative agriculture. This ecosystem aims to catalyze a food system transformation to restore the of our soils, our food, our people, and our planet.

At the helm are three natural foods veterans: ReGen Brands Podcast hosts and leading voices in the regenerative agriculture industry Anthony Corsaro and Kyle Krull are joined by Arron Mansika , who has almost two decades of natural foods industry expertise, including the co-creation of the Naturally Network.

“A regenerative food system needs regenerative brands - brands building holistic solutions with nutrition, climate, biodiversity, and social equity in mind,” said Anthony Corsaro, Co-Founder of ReGen Brands.“We've spent the last three years deeply understanding the significant unmet needs of this community, and we're launching this new ecosystem to help solve them. We exist to inform, connect, and fund the regenerative revolution of CPG.”

ReGen Brands' multifaceted approach to supporting brands that support regenerative agriculture holds the promise of advancing the entire regenerative movement. This new ecosystem will feature three entities: ReGen Brands Institute, ReGen Brands Coalition, and ReGen Brands Capital.



ReGen Brands Institute : Brands supporting regenerative agriculture need tailored insights to help them win in the marketplace. This insights engine provides news, perspectives, and education on the world of regenerative CPG to brands, retailers, investors, and other food system stakeholders. To date, this entity has produced 80 podcasts, 76 email newsletters, and 81 blog posts, becoming the most trusted and followed resource in regenerative CPG. The Institute will continue producing these short-form resources and also begin publishing more in-depth industry research through reports, databases, and other long-form content. Their inaugural report, The State of Regenerative CPG – Successes, Challenges, and Opportunities for Collective Action , was released today in conjunction with the launch of the new ReGen Brands ecosystem. The report unpacks the commercial, community, and financial needs that regenerative brands share, which ReGen Brands hopes to help solve with its new offerings. The Institute operates as a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

ReGen Brands Coalition : Brands supporting regenerative agriculture need a dedicated community. This new trade association advances the regenerative CPG community by collectively identifying its shared challenges and catalyzing its collaborative solutions. The Coalition boasts 31 inaugural brand members, including category leaders like Kettle & Fire, Ancient Nutrition, Harmless Harvest, and Serenity Kids, along with promising emerging brands like Alec's Ice Cream, GoodSAM Foods, Lil Bucks, and Painterland Sisters. A full list of inaugural members can be found here . Each member brand has at least one product with a third-party validated regenerative claim from one of eight approved pathways. The Coalition is the first organization to unite brands with various types of regenerative product claims under one banner to take collective action for positive change. The Coalition operates as a 501(c)(6) non-profit.

"The Coalition gives us a platform to amplify our shared regenerative mission and collaborate on solutions that are bigger than any one brand,” said Daniela Jensen, Co-Founder of Big Picture Foods and Board Member of ReGen Brands Coalition.“Together, we can drive systemic change."



ReGen Brands Capital (coming in 2025): Brands supporting regenerative agriculture need aligned capital that matches their unique context. This will be a brand capitalization advisor, provider, and connector, aligning regenerative CPG growth strategies and needs with the most symbiotic funding sources. Capital aims to help close the massive funding gap for regenerative brands by championing new, innovative financial products and fund models better aligned with holistic, regenerative business outcomes.

“The success of the regenerative movement depends on the success of individual regenerative brands,” said Kyle Krull, Co-Founder of ReGen Brands.“Regenerative brands face unique supply chain challenges, an evolving certification landscape, complex consumer messaging decisions, diverse retailer requirements, and many more distinct issues. Brands supporting regenerative agriculture need an opportunity to learn from each other and work together to solve the biggest issues affecting their individual companies and the movement at large. We designed this ecosystem to be a home for that work.”

The leaders of the new ReGen Brands ecosystem combine diverse expertise to lead this industry-first ecosystem. Co-founder Kyle Krull serves as the Senior Director of Sales at Kettle & Fire and brings more than a decade of natural foods industry expertise, including serving as a key contributor to Kettle & Fire's growth and success. Co-founder Anthony Corsaro has a 100-year family legacy in food, serves as an active angel investor in many regenerative brands, and stands as a leading voice in the regenerative agriculture movement. Inaugural Executive Director Arron Maniska has almost two decades of experience in natural products. He was the Co-Creator, an Inaugural Board Member, and the Inaugural Executive Director of Naturally Boulder, eventually co-creating the Naturally Network.

ABOUT REGEN BRANDS:

ReGen Brands aims to help catalyze a food system transformation to restore the health of our soils, our food, our people, and our planet. ReGen Brands believes a regenerative farming transition requires a regenerative CPG transition - because regeneration won't happen without market demand. Their unprecedented commercial, community, and financial resources for CPG brands supporting regenerative agriculture nourish brands pushing for the holistic potential of regenerative agriculture and developing innovative products and operations that address the climate crisis, restore biodiversity, and foster human health.

Follow ReGen Brands' work by subscribing to the newsletter and podcast , as well as following along on LinkedIn .

Attachments



ReGen Brands Launches

ReGen Brands Ecosystem ReGen Brands Institute, ReGen Brands Coalition, and ReGen Brands Capital

CONTACT: Anthony Corsaro ...