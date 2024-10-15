Power Pony ® Launches Push Pony TM, The Sidekick To The Newly Upgraded Powered Rideable Pony For Kiddos 2 And Up

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Push Pony--Imagined By Kids For Kids

Now available at Target nationwide and on PowerPony, the new plush ride-on gives kids two and up a way to join in on outdoor adventures and family fun.

- Mia MonzidelisBELLMORE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to meet the newest addition to the world of magical playtime: the Push Pony! From the creators of the groundbreaking Power Pony ®-the world's only powered rideable pony-this enchanting toy is designed for young riders aged 2 and up, bringing smiles and laughter to kids everywhere. Push Pony TM features an ultra soft micro plush cuddly design, a removable push handle for easy parent pushing, interactive lights and sounds, and full 360-degree rotating casters. Parents can push their kids for a magical ride and then remove the handle so kids can ride, spin, and play with this adorable plush companion all day long!Invented by Mia Monzidelis when she was five, the original Power Pony collection has been a massive hit, selling out in record numbers and winning the hearts of kids and parents. This success story takes a new turn with the introduction of the Push Pony TM, an alternative to a toddler push car or rocking horse for a hands-on pony-riding experience. Simultaneously, Power Pony's five models have also been upgraded with a new Züme v2 engine and more new features based on feedback and the brand's drive to constantly refine and innovate to further solidify its popularity among families.Push Pony Features:-Imagined and invented by kids for kids.-Plush and Playable for kids to ride, spin, and play while developing their balance and motor skills.-Equipped with a Removable Push Handle for parents to take their kids on a Pony Ride, anywhere, anytime.-Interactive Lights and Sounds to keep little ones entertained.-360-Degree Rotating Casters for easy maneuverability.-Ultra Soft Micro Plush cuddly design for a huggable, comfortable ride.-Foot Pegs for safe and stable riding.-Certified and safety-tested by the Consumer Product Safety Commission-Price: $149-Age Range: 2+“The Push Pony is the perfect sidekick for little ones with all the fun Power Pony has to offer without the engine,” said Monzidelis, who is now 13 and has received national media attention since introducing her hero collection.“Our team has worked hard to replicate what children love most about Power Pony so that small kids can enjoy riding through the neighborhood like the bigger kids, which is the most fun they'll ever have outside!”Powered by a patented foot-controlled ZüME V2 engine, all Power Ponies are iOS-connected, fully interactive and feature NEW learning and Freestyle riding modes along with three preset speeds (Trot, Gallop or Race) for beginners to gallop and pros to race. Kids can name their pony and create an avatar through the smart app integration.New Power Pony Features:-Imagined and invented by kids for kids.-All NEW ZüME V2 Engine for a smooth, foot-controlled riding experience.-All NEW Riding Modes: Learning Mode and Freestyle Mode – Perfect for all skill levels.-Learning Mode for beginners while learning to ride.-Freestyle Mode for advanced riders once the product is mastered.-iOS-Connected Smart App: Personalize your iOS connected Power Pony for many exciting riding adventures.-Interactive Ride with Lights and Sounds for a fully immersive experience.-NEW Ultra Soft Micro Plush for a huggable, comfortable ride.-New Bluetooth Speaker to play your favorite songs while riding.-Certified and safety-tested by the Consumer Product Safety Commission-Price: $399-Age Range: 4+The newly updated Power Pony and the Push Pony are now available at Target stores nationwide, at Target and on PowerPony .###About Power Pony:Based in New York, the Power Pony is the World's Only Powered Rideable Pony imagined by kids for kids and built to ride like a real horse. A patented foot-controlled ZüME engine powers the handcrafted Power Pony. The ponies are iOS-connected, fully interactive and feature three preset speeds (Trot, Gallop or Race). Kids can give the pony a name of its own through the smart app integration to truly make it customized.

