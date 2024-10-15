KORA Organics Debuts On QVC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Miranda Kerr will present the certified organic skincare line live across QVC platforms

QVC® , a world leader in live shoppable entertainment, announced today the launch of Miranda Kerr's certified organic skincare range, KORA Organics. The skincare line, which premieres on-air and on QVC on October 15, aims to deliver results one can see and trust.

"Today's beauty consumer is more educated than ever and wants to know exactly what is going onto and into their skin. KORA Organics is on a mission to provide results-driven skincare while being transparent about formulations and ingredients," said Anna Baker, Vice President of Beauty and GMM for QVC. "Miranda Kerr is no novice to the beauty industry. As a supermodel, Miranda experimented with many skincare products and saw a white space in the market for products that were certified organic that you could feel confident using. KORA Organics is more than just a QVC clean beauty brand. Miranda spent years working with some of the best chemists to find high quality ingredients to ensure that customers feel good about what they are putting on their skin. We are excited to bring Miranda's approach to wellness for the mind, body and skin to our QVC beauty assortment and inspire our customers with her innovative approach to skincare."

KORA Organics products are cruelty-free and formulated with certified organic ingredients that deliver results, leaving your skin healthy looking, glowing, and radiant. KORA's products are formulated with certified organic ingredients and are created to uplift and inspire. The brand believes in a 360 approach to wellness for your mind, body, and skin.

The on-air assortment includes KORA Organics customer favorites including the Noni Glow Face Oil, Turmeric Moisturizer, Kakadu Plum Vitamin C Serum, Berry Bright Vitamin C Eye Cream and Turmeric Mask. In addition to these must-have items, popular bundles including the Anti- Aging Plant Stem Cell Retinol Set and the Body Duo with the Turmeric Scrub and Noni Oil will also be available for purchase.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to share my brand's story with QVC's community and introduce our products to an even broader audience," says Miranda Kerr. "Each KORA Organics product is formulated with certified organic ingredients to deliver results you can see. I'm especially proud that KORA is the first certified organic skincare line offered on QVC. My hope is that QVC customers see real, visible results from ingredients they can trust, and experience the power of certified organic skincare."

KORA Organics on Tuesday, October 15 at 7 PM EST with Miranda Kerr and shop the full assortment now on QVC .

About QVC, Inc.

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit href="" rel="nofollow" qv , follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA , QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

ABOUT KORA ORGANICS

YOUR BEST SKIN. ORGANICALLY. We believe in powerful skincare without compromise. KORA Organics uses the highest quality certified organic ingredients with up to 60% more antioxidants that deliver both immediate and lasting results you can see and trust. Our formulas harness the best of nature to nourish, replenish, and detoxify your skin for a healthier, visible glow. We are good for the Earth, healthy for your body, and uplifting for your senses.

