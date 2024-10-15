Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A ‘Pawrfect’ Moment With Furry Friend In Uttarakhand

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently shooting for his next yet-untitled in Uttarakhand, posted some moments he shared with a four-legged-friend.

Siddhant took to Instagram, where he posted a string of pictures where he is seen sitting on a rock in a mountainous area and a stray dog joins him to admire the view.

For the caption, he wrote:“Swipe >> for attention” along with a dog and a heart emoticon.

On Monday, Mrunal, who too is shooting for the same film in Uttarakhand, shared a glimpse of her new friends she made.

Mrunal took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her playing around with puppies and cats on the sets. The actress used the song“Nadaan Parindey” by A. R. Rahman and Mohit Chauhan from the 2011 film“Rockstar” starring Ranbir Kapoor.

“Mumma Can I PLEASE take these Nadan parindeys home ???? Please please pleaseeee #furryfriends #cats #dogs #love #pets #uttarakhand,” she wrote as the caption.

This will be the first time Siddhant and Mrunal will be seen working together. At the 24th edition of IIFA in Abu Dhabi, the actress said the upcoming film is in the genre of romance.

Talking about Siddhant, he recently shared that he has started doing Diwali cleaning.

Siddhant took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself holding a mop and cleaning the floor along with grooving to the track“CHUMMA” from the upcoming film“Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

“Kuch nahi Diwali ke pehle ki safai chal rahi hai. Lekin ye gaana! Bhaiya Ballia se pranam! @singhpawan999 Power aur swag ho toh aisan! Gajjab mahol banailey badaa! @rajkummar_rao Bhai you are killing it as always! Love you! @tripti_dimri bas tum hi tum dikh rahi ho har jagah! So happy for you! Best wishes for #VickyAurVidya,” he wrote as the caption.

“Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” also stars Mallika Sherawat, Rakesh Bedi and Vijay Raaz. The film follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

Siddhant will next be seen in“Dhadak 2”, which also stars Triptii Dimri. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film 'Dhadak'. The upcoming film is a remake of the Tamil film 'Pariyerum Perumal', directed by Mari Selvaraj.