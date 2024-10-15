Egyptian FM Warns Against Halt To UNRWA Activity In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty warned on Tuesday against the Israeli attempts in stopping the activities of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza.

In a press release, the of Foreign Affairs said that this came during a phone call between Abdelatty and German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, where they discussed regional crises.

During the phone call, Abdelatty denounced the occupation announcement of confiscating UNRWA's headquarters land and turning it into a new occupying territory, stressing the need for ceasefire in Lebanon and implanting the National Security Council resolution no. 1701.

He also emphasized Egypt's complete rejection of the Israeli occupation violations, stressing the importance of urgently sending humanitarian and relief aid to Lebanon. (end)

asm













MENAFN15102024000071011013ID1108780340