UNHCR Condemns Military Evacuation Orders For 25 Pct Of Lebanon's Territory

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- The UNHCR condemned Tuesday increasing military evacuation orders affecting 25 percent of Lebanonآ's territory amidst growing humanitarian crisis, reporting a significant increase in both the number of displaced people and the challenges faced by humanitarian workers.

Speaking at a press in Geneva, UNHCR's Middle East director Rema Imseis said that more than 20 villages in southern Lebanon had recently been added to the growing list of areas under evacuation orders.

"This adds to the already widespread displacement across the country where more than 1 million people have been forced to flee their homes. In a country of around 5 million people this means that almost one in five people are now displaced as a result of the worsening conflict," she said.

Imseis reported that most of the refugees are in government-assigned collective shelters which have reached critical capacity. Over 1000 shelters have been set up most of them in schools but more than 800 are already full.

She added that 70 percent of schools are now being used as temporary shelters leaving children unable to attend classes.

Imseis noted that of more than 200 primary healthcare centers operating in conflict zones, at least 100 have been forced to close their doors putting the healthcare facilities under immense strain.

Imseis highlighted the dangerous conditions on the ground, pointing out that humanitarian convoys have had to repeatedly seek approval to deliver food and supplies with many areas still out of reach due to ongoing airstrikes and unsafe conditions.

She also reported that the situation in Syria is equally dire with over 283,000 people fleeing across the border from Lebanon 70 percent of them are Syrian in need of an immediate humanitarian relief.

The UNHCR official called the international community for immediate assistance to Lebanon and Syria to help alleviate the growing humanitarian catastrophe. "The only way this nightmare will end is if we have a ceasefire," Imseis added. (end) amk

