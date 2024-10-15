Commodity export from Iran’s Khuzestan surges 40 percent

(MENAFN) Non-oil exports from Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran saw a remarkable increase of 40 percent during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to September 21), compared to the same period last year. According to Behrouz Qarehbeygi, an official from the province’s customs department, the province exported 10.463 million tons of non-oil goods valued at USD3.684 billion during this period. This also represented an 8 percent increase in terms of weight, year on year, showcasing the region's growing export capacity.



On the side, Khuzestan brought in 7.613 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at USD4.164 billion during the same six-month period, marking a 13 percent rise in weight compared to the previous year. Interestingly, while the volume of imports grew, there was no change in terms of value. This stability in the import values suggests a balance in prices for the goods entering the province, even as the demand for larger quantities rose.



Nationwide, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported a 6.5 percent increase in the value of Iran’s non-oil exports during the first half of the year. Mohammad Rezvanifar, head of IRICA, stated that 70 million tons of non-oil products worth USD25.8 billion were exported, with a 3.5 percent rise in weight compared to the same period last year. In addition to non-oil exports, the country also exported USD23.2 billion in oil and USD600 million in technical and engineering services, bringing total exports to USD49.6 billion.



Iran’s total trade volume for the first half of the year reached USD82.2 billion. Despite the growth in exports, the country recorded a USD6.8 billion negative trade balance when excluding oil and technical services. However, when including these sectors, the trade balance turned positive, reaching USD17 billion. The average value of exported goods per ton increased by 3 percent, and China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India emerged as the top destinations for Iranian goods, accounting for over 80 percent of total export weight and value.

