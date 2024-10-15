Iran’s minister highlights need to implement MOUs with China

(MENAFN) Iran’s Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati has underscored the critical need to implement the memorandums of understanding (MOUs) established between Iran and China during a recent meeting with China’s Ambassador to Tehran, Cong Peiwu. Hemmati highlighted the significance of these agreements, particularly following discussions at the BRICS Economic Ministers' Meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. He emphasized that the two countries' Joint Economic Committee serves as an effective platform for negotiations regarding economic, trade, and collaboration, expressing his support for the upcoming 19th Joint Economic Committee meeting in Tehran.



Ambassador Cong Peiwu responded positively, indicating that Beijing is eager to accelerate the implementation of the signed MOUs and to enhance practical cooperation with Iran. Both officials reaffirmed their governments’ commitment to comprehensive development and expressed optimism that continued high-level consultations would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations. The meeting reflects a mutual desire to solidify economic ties, especially amid evolving geopolitical circumstances.



In a related development, Hemmati had previously met with Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo’an during the 9th ministerial meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) members in Samarkand. The two ministers discussed critical aspects of their countries' long-term strategic partnership plan, focusing on the importance of following up on previous agreements. They also addressed the potential for holding a future Joint Economic Committee meeting, emphasizing the importance of coordination in infrastructure investments and economic collaboration within the AIIB framework.



The ongoing discussions between Iran and China signal a robust intention to deepen economic ties, particularly through the frameworks established by the MOUs. As both countries navigate the complexities of international relations and economic challenges, their collaboration in areas such as infrastructure and trade will likely play a pivotal role in fostering economic resilience and growth.

