SVC Invests $15M In A VC Fund By Vision Ventures
Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) announced an investment of $15 million in Saqr Fund II, a venture capital fund managed by Vision Ventures.
Saqr Fund II, with a target size of $90 million, will invest in early-stage startups from pre-seed to pre-series B with a sector-agnostic approach in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.
