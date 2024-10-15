SVC Invests $15M In A VC Fund By Vision Ventures

Saqr Fund II, with a target size of $90 million, will invest in early-stage startups from pre-seed to pre-series B with a sector-agnostic approach in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.