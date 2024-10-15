عربي


SVC Invests $15M In A VC Fund By Vision Ventures

10/15/2024 9:00:33 AM

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) announced an investment of $15 million in Saqr Fund II, a venture capital fund managed by Vision Ventures.

Saqr Fund II, with a target size of $90 million, will invest in early-stage startups from pre-seed to pre-series B with a sector-agnostic approach in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

Tags#SVC #Venture Capital Funding #Vision Ventures

