(MENAFN) Florian Philippot, a French Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and leader of the Patriots party, has expressed strong support for former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s recent criticism of countries and their backing of Ukraine. In a social post, Medvedev—who currently serves as the deputy head of the Russian Security Council—pointed to the economic challenges faced by Ukraine's Western allies while questioning their financial priorities.



Medvedev highlighted that Western nations are struggling to address pressing domestic issues, stating, “The West has no money to clean up Florida after Hurricane Milton, no money for French farmers, no money to revive German industry.” Despite these economic hardships, he argued that these countries continue to allocate funds to support what he termed “a bunch of drunk and crazy” Ukrainians, as well as to produce weapons intended to “exterminate Slavs in a military conflict.”



In response to Medvedev’s comments, Philippot took to the platform X, asserting that Medvedev had effectively exposed the hypocrisy of NATO nations by revealing “absolute truths.” He criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for his recent announcement of a €3 billion ($3.3 billion) military aid package for Ukraine, suggesting that Macron is also facing backlash for his support of Ukraine amidst domestic economic struggles.



Philippot urged Macron to halt both the financial aid and arms shipments to Ukraine, stating that Medvedev’s criticisms resonate with the current realities faced by the French populace. His remarks come in the wake of significant protests by French farmers, who have voiced their concerns over trade policies favoring Ukraine while seeking greater government assistance for their own economic challenges.



As the conflict in Ukraine continues to escalate and draw significant international involvement, the juxtaposition of military aid against domestic economic woes has become a focal point of debate among politicians and the public alike. Philippot's support for Medvedev’s critique underscores a growing discontent among some French citizens regarding the government’s priorities in the context of foreign policy and military engagement.

