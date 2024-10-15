WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) // THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES // Vancouver, B.C., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walker River Resources Corp. (“ Walker ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX-V: WRR ) is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2024 reverse circulation (“ RC ”) drill program at Lapon Canyon, along with assays results from underground sampling completed at a recently re-opened adit on the Pikes Peak portion of the Lapon Project, in Mineral County, Nevada, 60 km SE of Yerington, NV. Highlights: Drill assay results from holes LC-24-101 to -105 continue to demonstrate a robust gold mineralized zone at Hotspot, extending the zone from its initial discovery approximately 125 metres laterally east and to a depth of more than 100 metres. LC-24-102 returned 3.4 g/t Au over 56.4 meters including 6.1 g/t Au over 27.4 meters and 12.4 g/t Au over 6.1 metres. The hole ended in mineralization at 121.9 metres. LC-24-103 returned 0.6 g/t Au over 88.4 metres, ending in mineralization at 121.9 metres. LC-24-105 returned 1.2 g/t Au over 86.9 meters, including 3.3 g/t Au over 9.1 metres and 3.2 g/t Au over 6.1 metres Drill results continue to define a broad, potentially flat-lying geometry of the gold system, now extending more than 400 m east-west and 600 m north-south, covering an area ~0.27 square kilometres. Localized high-grade shoots are emerging within the broader mineralized domains and continue to be tested by drilling. At Pikes Peak, underground channel sampling from a recently re-opened adit returned assay results of 36.4 g/t Au, 10.7 g/t Au, and 19.8 g/t Au Table 1: Selected results from new drill assays from the Hotspot Zone.

Drill Hole From To Width* Gold Gram metres (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t*m) LC-24-101 3.1 97.5 94.5 0.4 35.9 including 41.2 56.4 15.2 0.8 12.3 LC-24-102 3.1 45.7 42.7 0.2 7.7 and 65.5 121.9 56.4 3.4 190.6 including 67.1 94.5 27.4 6.1 167.0 and including 88.4 94.5 6.1 12.4 75.5 LC-24-103 33.5 121.9 88.4 0.6 54.8 LC-24-104 22.9 86.9 64.0 0.5 30.1 LC-24-105 4.6 91.4 86.9 1.2 105.1 including 53.3 62.5 9.1 3.3 30.3 and including 70.1 76.2 6.1 3.2 19.7 LC-24-106 0.0 68.6 68.6 0.3 17.8

* The above drill results are presented with lengths representing sampled lengths. True width is estimated to be between 65 and 90 percent of sampled widths.

Figure 1: Plan and section view of the Hotspot zone, Central zone, historical drilling and 2024 drilling results

Please click to view image

Figure 2: Plan and section view of the Hotspot zone, Central zone, and assay results from historical drilling (coloured circles) and 2024 drilling (coloured discs).

Please click to view image

Lapon Canyon Property

The 2024 drill program at Lapon Canyon is exploration and definition focused. Drill holes have been planned with the intent to define the extent and geometry of the mineralized system and test for new mineralized zones along strike and at depth. Assay results received to date are encouraging as the Hotspot zone continues to grow with several holes ending in mineralization. Further drilling at Lapon Canyon remains on-going while additional assay results remain highly anticipated.

Drill Hole LC-24-104 was lost and abandoned at 100 meters due to technical issues. In addition, no samples are available from the interval of 68.5 to 86.9 meters. This interval is bounded on each side by anomalous gold values. It is notable that the final 4.5 meters returned 1.02 g/t Au. The hole will be redrilled.

Pikes Peak Property

Significant historical mining activities are present (milling facilities, adits, shafts, pits) in a copper gold environment at Pikes. The Company's personnel and geologists were able to re-open and access one of the adits present on the property for geological mapping and sampling. The results presented in Table 2 below confirm the potential for gold mineralization at Pikes Peaks, part of the Lapon Gold Project.

Table 2: Underground channel sample results from Pikes Peak

Sample Number Lab I.D. Material* Gold

(g/t) A-1 2020384095 Adit wall 1.3 A-2 2020384094 Adit wall 0.46 A-3 2020384100 Adit wall 1.18 A-4 2020384090 Adit wall 0.13 A-5 2020384089 Adit wall 36.4 B 2019828396 Adit wall 6.55 C-1 2020384093 Adit wall 19.8 C-2 2020384091 Adit wall 3.04 C-3 2020384092 Adit wall 2.31 C-4 2020384096 Adit wall 3.68 C-5 2020384097 Adit wall 9.81 C-6 2020384098 Adit wall 10.73 C-7 2020384099 Adit wall 6.07 D 2019828399 Adit wall 2.06

* The above underground channel samples were taken at 0.30 meters intervals between samples. Each channel sample was taken in 0.30 meters lengths.







Figure 3: (Left) Aerial view of historical workings at Pikes Peak, view looking north. (Right) Re-opened adit at Pikes Peak, part of the Lapon Gold Project, where channel sampling was completed across veins in the adit walls. Results from the channel sampling are shown in Table 2.

Please click to view image

Michel David, President states:“We continue to be encouraged by these current and past drill results which confirm the potential of the Lapon Canyon project. The results from initial underground channel sampling at Pikes Peak, adds another exciting target at the Lapon Gold Project”.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon Canyon samples were delivered to American Assays Laboratories' certified laboratory facilities in Sparks, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 g gravimetric finish.

Samples are taken and bagged directly at the drill rig at every 1.5-meter interval, standard in the exploration industry. A small sample is also taken at the drill rig and put into a chip tray for examination purposes and to determine those sample bags that should be sent to the lab for assay purposes. Often this work is carried out using a microscope for the examination of the rock chips. The full sample bag from the interval chosen for assay purposes is then sent directly from the drill site to the lab, located in Sparks, NV.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dave Nuttall, P.Geo, President of Serac Exploration, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Lapon Gold Project

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 km wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The Project is easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres), and is located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Project.

The Lapon Gold Project includes Lapon Canyon, the Pikes Peak claims located 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims 3 kilometres to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikers Peak claims cover over 8 km of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north, and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical mining and milling areas that consist of adits at different levels, shafts and underground workings, and a network of existing roads providing access throughout. Little or no exploration work has been carried out on these claims prior to Walker's arrival. It is notable that the Rattlesnake area and adits are on strike with the Lapon Canyon discoveries located 3 km on strike and 600 meters above.

Lapon Canyon hosts historical high grade gold mining with approximately 2000 feet of undergoing workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one ounce per ton range, with a sample at the end of the A adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton Au. (NI 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004).

