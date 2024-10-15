British Columbia Institute Of Technology Adopts Three Trees Technical Inc Big Fish ERP For Graphic Communication Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steve Owst, Three Trees Technical President

Students receive unique, hands-on experience and competitive advantage from

- Masih Ferdosian, BCIT Program Head, Graphic Communications ProgramVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Three Trees Technical Inc., , announced today that the British Columbia Institute of (BCIT) has adopted the Big Fish Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution to train students in their Graphic Communications Program at . Now, future print professionals will have access to hands-on experience using the leading user-centric, cloud-based approach to enterprise data management for the printing industry."Big Fish ERP will provide BCIT students with unprecedented visibility and control over the print production process," states Stephen Owst, Three Trees Technical Inc. President. "Our software is designed to improve capacity utilization, reduce waste, and streamline operations. These are skills that will be invaluable to the next generation of print professionals."Big Fish ERP is known for its flexible and automated print production and management capabilities tailored to large, single and multi-plant operations. With configurable process flows, it offers an unmatched level of functionality and flexibility. BCIT's students will now be trained to manage all types of print jobs, from simple tasks to complex projects.The Big Fish ERP Training Offers Key Benefits for BCIT Students where they will:.Obtain a comprehensive knowledge of print management processes unavailable previously.From estimating to scheduling, production, and accounting, BCIT students will learn the Big Fish ERP end-to-end integration. The system ensures seamless sharing of information across departments which is a critical skill for managing today's complex print operations..Gain a competitive edge upon graduation.Because the Big Fish ERP collects and analyzes data in real time, students will know how to optimize production schedules, reduce waste and maximize efficiency unlike others. These are unique, current and valuable skills they can provide to future employers.“Integrating Big Fish ERP into our program is an exciting step toward ensuring our graduates are fully prepared to meet the demands of the modern print industry,” comments Masih Ferdosian, British Columbia Institute of Technology Program Head, Graphic Communications Program.“With hands-on experience using this advanced software, they'll enter the workforce equipped with the knowledge and technical skills required to excel in their careers.”As part of its commitment to delivering future-ready education, BCIT's collaboration with Three Trees Technical Inc. reinforces the institution's dedication to fostering innovation within the print sector. The Big Fish ERP addition to the Graphic Communications Program ensures that BCIT students are proficient with the latest tools used by top companies in the industry.For more information about Three Trees Technical, Inc., visit .About Three Trees Technical Inc.Three Trees Technical Inc. is a leading provider of advanced print MIS/ERP solutions. Their flagship software, Big Fish ERP, offers intelligent, integrated tools for job management, production planning, costing, and real-time data collection. With a focus on driving efficiency and business growth, Three Trees Technical Inc. has served a diverse range of customers across multiple industries for over fourteen years. Visit for more information.About British Columbia Institute of TechnologyCelebrating its 60th anniversary in 2024, the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) has been delivering flexible, relevant, and future-proof education that prepares learners to lead innovation in their workplaces and communities. As one of BC's largest post-secondary institutes with five campuses, 300+ programs, and over 45,000 students enrolled each year, BCIT connects education, industry, and government in building an agile workforce.

