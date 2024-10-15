China initiates ‘blockade’ training across Taiwan

(MENAFN) Beijing has initiated extensive military exercises around Taiwan, involving joint operations by its army, navy, air force, and rocket force, according to an announcement made by a military spokesperson on Monday. These drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," are designed to enhance the capabilities of Chinese forces and serve as a clear warning to what they refer to as Taiwanese separatist movements.



Senior Captain Li Xi, a spokesperson for the People’s Liberation (PLA) Eastern Theater Command, detailed that the exercises began on October 14 and are taking place in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas to the north, south, and east of the island. The drills involve a coordinated approach from various military branches, allowing forces to practice their operational synergy.



The exercises aim to refine several tactical elements, including "sea-air combat-readiness patrols, blockades of key ports and areas, assaults on maritime and ground targets, and joint operations to secure comprehensive superiority." These activities are intended to test the PLA's joint operational capabilities and to demonstrate the effectiveness of the theater command's forces.



Li emphasized that these drills carry a strong message against the "Taiwan Independence" forces, asserting that they are crucial for "safeguarding state sovereignty and national unity." The heightened military activity is perceived as a direct response to the ongoing tensions regarding Taiwan's political status.



In response to the military maneuvers, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry reported observing "25 PLA aircraft, 7 PLA Navy vessels, and 4 official ships" operating in the vicinity of Taiwan on Monday morning. In turn, Taiwan has activated its own defense measures, deploying aircraft, naval vessels, and missile systems to ensure preparedness amid the escalating situation.



As the situation unfolds, these military drills underscore the increasing tensions between China and Taiwan, raising concerns about potential conflict in the region and the broader implications for stability in East Asia. The international community is closely monitoring these developments, as both sides prepare for potential confrontations in the sensitive geopolitical landscape surrounding Taiwan.

