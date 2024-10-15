Lawrence Bishnoi, Jeff Bezos And Work From Home: Social Media User's Post On 'Productivity' Goes Viral

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A social user has shared a hilarious post on Lawrence Bishnoi, taking a light-hearted take on a rather serious issue. The user's post on“Work From Home” has received more than 37,000 views.

“Lawrence Bishnoi threatening the state of Canada from a prison cell in India but wants you in office 5 days a week to be productive,” the social media user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens jumped in to share their comments on the issue.

“Doing a better job at generating employment than Amazon, perks include great accommodation facilities after the job is done. Best part of the job exit interviews,” wrote one user.

“That's why. Ghar baithke crime karne lagte hain log (people start committing crimes while working from home),” wrote another.

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Sabarmati Central Jail, is suspected of leading gang activities, including targeting Salman Khan over the 1998 blackbuck hunting case, which reportedly offended the Bishnoi community. Bishnoi has issued ongoing threats against Khan, including a 2018 court threat.

Bishnoi is on the news again after the assassination of former Maharashtra MLA Ziauddin Siddique, also known as Baba Siddique, on October 12. Lawrence Bishnoi's followers allegedly carried out the murder of one of the most influential personalities.

Three men gunned down Bab Siddique allegedly for being close to Salman Khan. The deceased political figure was known for ending the reported feud between Bollywood superstars, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan.

Siddique's son, Zeeshan, is also a target of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which reportedly has 700 shooters across 11 states.