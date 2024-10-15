Coated Steel Market Size, Trends, Demand And Forecast Of 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Coated steel is a highly sought-after material in various industries, including consumer products, automotive, industrial, and construction. It is generally recognized for its superior corrosion resistance, durability, and versatility. In the sector, coated steel is widely used for various purposes, including siding, roofing, and structural elements. This is mainly because of its remarkable resilience, which allows it to endure harsh environmental circumstances and successfully fend off corrosion. Significant growth in the coated steel is expected because of the continuous increase in construction activity, especially in emerging nations. This need is anticipated to continue, greatly assisting the market's growth.

Market Dynamics Growing Construction and Infrastructure Development Drives the Global Market

The increasing demand for coated steel can be attributed to the ongoing global expansion of construction and infrastructure projects. The driver being analyzed encompasses several significant aspects. Rapid urbanization is catalyzing the construction of new residential and commercial structures. The utilization of coated steel in the field of construction is mostly attributed to its commendable attributes, such as corrosion resistance, durability, and adaptability. The material is employed in various applications such as roofing, siding, and structural components in order to endure extreme weather conditions and resist corrosion.

Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in the application of coated steel in the field of building, which aligns with the concurrent trend of fast urbanization and modernization observed in many cities. The utilization of coated steel in several projects is prevalent due to its ability to enhance structural integrity and prolong the lifespan of pre-existing edifices. The demand for coated steel has remained high in the building and infrastructure industries.

Rising Demand for Green and Sustainable Coatings Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The coated steel market is experiencing transformation as a result of the rising demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable coatings. Due to heightened environmental consciousness and stringent regulations, manufacturers have been compelled to produce environmentally friendly coatings with reduced volatile organic compound (VOC) levels. The observed transition indicates an increasing need for sustainable materials across the construction, automotive, and consumer sectors. Coated steel possesses notable attributes such as resistance to corrosion and enhanced durability, rendering it a distinctive contender in the market. Its capacity to provide environmentally friendly solutions to customers and businesses with a strong ecological awareness further enhances its differentiation potential.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. China, which is the primary user of coated steel worldwide, exhibits remarkable expansion. The high demand for coated steel can be ascribed to various factors, such as the rapid process of urbanization, significant growth in infrastructure development, and a flourishing automotive sector. The utilization of coated steel is of great significance in the building sector since it serves many purposes, including but not limited to roofing, siding, and structural components. Furthermore, the Indian market is currently witnessing a favorable trajectory of growth, which can be attributed to urbanization, the rise in disposable incomes, and significant investments in the building and manufacturing industries. Government initiatives, such as the "Make in India" campaign, have significantly driven the rise of industry and infrastructure development.

Similarly, Japan, widely recognized for its steadfast commitment to creating high-quality coated steel, strongly emphasizes the automotive and manufacturing sectors. The ongoing advancements in advanced coatings contribute to the industry's increased competitiveness.

The global coated steel market size was valued at

USD 30.21 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach

USD 46.42 billion by 2031, registering a

CAGR of 5.5%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product type, the global coated steel market is segmented into galvanized steel, pre-painted steel, aluminized steel, and others. The galvanized steel segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on the coating method, the global coated steel market is segmented into hot-dip coating, electro-galvanizing, continuous galvanizing, and coil coating. The hot-dip coating owns the largest market share and is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global coated steel market is segmented into construction, automotive, appliances, industrial, and others.

The construction segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Alliance Steel, SSAB AB, Salzgitter AG, JFE Steel Corporation, United States Steel, Baosteel Group Corporation, Tata Steel, Nucor, JSW Steel, ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp AG.

January 2023- ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company, announced that it completed the acquisition of Liberty Steel France, a rails and specialty steel producer. The acquisition will strengthen ArcelorMittal's position in the European rail market and enhance its product portfolio and innovation capabilities. December 2022- SSAB, a global leader in high-strength steel and sustainable solutions, announced that it launched a new product range of hot-dip galvanized steel with improved corrosion resistance and formability. The new product range, SSAB Docol Galfan Plus, is designed for automotive components, appliances, and construction applications.

Segmentation

By Product TypeGalvanized SteelPre-painted SteelAluminized SteelOthersBy Coating MethodHot-dip CoatingElectro-galvanizingContinuous GalvanizingCoil CoatingBy ApplicationsConstructionAutomotiveAppliancesIndustrialsOthers