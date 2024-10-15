Foodbank Australia reports millions of households struggle with food insecurity

(MENAFN) According to a report released by hunger relief charity Foodbank Australia on Tuesday, millions of households in Australia are grappling with severe food insecurity. The report reveals that 3.4 million households experienced food insecurity over the past year, with 2 million of those facing severe food shortages. Food insecurity, as defined by the Australian government, occurs when individuals have limited or uncertain access to nutritionally adequate and safe foods or the ability to acquire food in socially acceptable ways.



The annual Foodbank report highlights alarming trends among those experiencing severe food insecurity, noting that 97 percent of these households have resorted to skipping meals or reducing portion sizes. Additionally, half of the adults in these households reported going entire days without eating due to the high cost of food. This growing crisis has been largely attributed to the escalating cost of living, which has been a significant factor for over 80 percent of food-insecure households.



Brianna Casey, the chief executive of Foodbank Australia, emphasized the severity of the situation, stating that more than half of food-insecure households are now categorized as facing severe insecurity. She remarked, "For these families, it's not just about cutting back; it's about missing meals entirely, sometimes for days." Casey characterized the crisis as a prolonged and systemic issue rather than a temporary hardship, highlighting the daily anxiety faced by these families as they navigate the difficult choices between essential needs like food, housing, and utilities.



The report further revealed that among households grappling with severe food insecurity, 97 percent expressed concerns about running out of food before they could afford to purchase more, while 93 percent struggled to afford balanced meals. The emotional and psychological toll of this insecurity is significant, as families confront the realities of hunger and uncertainty in their daily lives.



Additionally, the report noted a concerning decline in social support, with only one-quarter of food-insecure households reporting assistance from friends and family, down from one-third in 2023. This shift underscores the growing challenges faced by these households and the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to address the increasing rates of food insecurity across Australia.

