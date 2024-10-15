Shrimp exports in Vietnam reach around USD2.8B in first 9 months

(MENAFN) Vietnam's shrimp exports reached nearly USD2.8 billion in the first nine months of this year, making it the leading product in the country's aquatic exports, as reported by the Vietnam News Agency and the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers. This impressive figure represents a year-on-year increase of 10.5 percent, highlighting the growing demand for Vietnamese shrimp in international markets.



During this period, shipments of processed white-leg shrimp experienced a robust growth of nearly 10 percent, while exports of frozen white-leg shrimp also saw a notable rise of 4.5 percent. These trends underscore the strength of Vietnam's shrimp industry and its ability to cater to global consumer preferences.



The primary markets for Vietnam's shrimp exports include the United States, the European Union, China, and Hong Kong, with turnover figures of USD516 million, USD337 million, and USD529 million, respectively, during the nine-month period. These countries play a crucial role in absorbing a significant portion of Vietnam's shrimp production, contributing to the industry's overall success.



Looking ahead, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers has forecasted that the country will achieve nearly USD4 billion in shrimp exports by the end of the year. This optimistic projection reflects the ongoing demand for shrimp in global markets and the competitive positioning of Vietnamese products.



Overall, the strong performance of Vietnam's shrimp exports demonstrates the resilience and growth potential of the country's seafood sector, which continues to adapt to changing market conditions and consumer preferences.

