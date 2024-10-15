Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians Announces Second-Year Partnership With Seattle Kraken

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local home services provider to donate $50 to Seattle Children's Hospital for each goal scored

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians , a top-rated home services provider founded in 2013, remains dedicated to giving back to their local community by continuing its partnership with the Seattle Kraken, an alliance that helped generate $10,850 for Seattle Children's Hospital in 2023.

As part of the partnership, for every goal scored by the Kraken, Harts donates $50 to the hospital.

"At Harts, giving back to the community is a pillar that our entire company is built on," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians. "Partnering with the Kraken gives us a great opportunity to support the Compensated Care Fund at Seattle Children's. This fund ensures that families who need the hospital's services can focus solely on the well-being of their child, without financial burden."

In addition to the partnership with the Kraken, Harts has also developed an independent $50/$50 offer to encourage customers to donate. When a customer donates a minimum of $50 during a service call, they receive $50 off their service that day.

"Our $50/$50 program is a way to reward customers who share our values of helping the community," said Hart. "By providing this option, we can increase awareness and raise more funds for the hospital."

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians provides residential plumbing services, top-notch electrical services, and outstanding heating and cooling services throughout the greater Seattle, Tacoma and now Tukwila areas. Earlier this year, the company was named to the Inc. 5000, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the fifth time.

For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit .

Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians & HVAC Technicians earned the Bronze Award for Plumbing Service in the 2024 Best of the PNW and was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2024. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit .

