Gogo Galileo Tour Launches Nationwide

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business (NASDAQ: GOGO ) is launching a nationwide tour bringing its interactive Gogo Galileo

experience to business aviation professionals across the United States.

The state-of-the-art mobile demo room was designed to give customers and business aviation professionals from across the the ability to experience Gogo Galileo, the company's Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellite broadband solution built for any size business aircraft.

At each of the tour stops, participants can experience Gogo's high-speed, low-latency inflight connectivity solution via both the HDX and FDX antenna configurations – the more compact HDX, built to fit any size business aircraft from super light jets and turboprops to larger aircraft, and the larger FDX which delivers best-in-class performance for large-cabin jets.



Anyone attending will be given the opportunity to trial the inflight internet experience with both antenna configurations using their own devices and experience online activities such as video conferencing, live TV, streaming video, and more, just as they would in their own aircraft at 40,000 feet.

"For anyone curious what reimagined inflight Wi-Fi feels like, we invite you to come experience Gogo Galileo firsthand at one of our tour destinations," said Sergio Aguirre, president and chief operating officer for Gogo. "We'll show you what inflight Wi-Fi as fast or faster than your home or office is like and why Gogo Galileo is the right choice for you."

The traveling exhibit will debut at this year's National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Convention & Exhibition Oct. 22-24 in Las Vegas at the static display AD_325. Attendees can book their in-person experience at

For anyone unable to attend NBAA-BACE, the Gogo Galileo tour will be traveling across the country through early March with stops scheduled at FBOs and airports. For the list of tour cities and locations and to RSVP for a particular stop for an exclusive in-person demonstration, visit



About Gogo

Gogo is a leading provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June

30, 2024, Gogo reported 7,031 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 4,215 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,247 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at .

