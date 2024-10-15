Tch'ari Poup! Mental Health Workshop Held At Kashmir University

The event aimed to create spaces for emotional well-being through the mediums of theatre and art.

The two-day workshop was inaugurated on World Mental Health Day by the Principal of the Institute, Prof. Rubi Zutshi and brought together over 30 students from various colleges and universities in Kashmir. It featured sessions led by experts in theatre, art therapy, and behavioral science, all aimed at helping participants explore and express their emotions in creative ways.



Rafia Jan, the organizer, emphasized the need for such workshops beyond just one day of the year.

“It is not just a routine event, but a movement. It is about connecting our youth to their feelings, sparking a dialogue through Arts and Creativity,” she said.



She also highlighted that the National Education Policy recognizes the importance of such interventions for emotional well-being.

The workshop kicked off with an inaugural session by Rafia and Naushad Hussain, Head of the Department of Applied Arts. They stressed the importance of raising emotional awareness among young people, noting that such workshops provide a platform for youth to connect emotionally and channel their energies constructively.

Theatre trainer Shahid Malik, certified by the National School of Drama (NSD), led a session using theatre techniques to help participants explore emotions. Malik, who has previously worked on projects like EdRAAK, which involves children and youth in creative expression, said,“These sessions enable participants to tap into untold expressions and build teamwork.”

Art therapist and counselor Ghumar Shaheen facilitated a session focused on using art as a tool to understand and express emotions.



“Our emotions are deeply connected to colors and nature, and these can be used for healing,” she explained. Ms. Shaheen, who has been conducting art therapy sessions throughout Kashmir, and engaging participants in activities that allowed them to use colors to explore their feelings.

Behavioral scientist Afreen Zehra's session introduced participants to the concept of“Emotional Maps,” helping them navigate their inner feelings. She emphasized that young people often lack spaces, both in families and educational institutions, where they can freely express their emotions.

Co-organizer Iliyas Rizvi, founder of EdRAAK, praised the workshop for its role in promoting self-awareness among students.



Rizvi said such unique sessions encourage us to know about ourselves and help us grow in knowledge and enlightenment. He also expressed concern about the current education system, which he described as overly focused on exams and syllabi, often at the cost of students' emotional well-being.

Participants expressed their appreciation for the workshop. Zoya, a class 12 student, shared her experience:“Beyond routine classroom knowledge, this taught me so much about the inner self of people and the aspects of life that are often ignored by educational institutions.”

Observers say“Tch'ari Poup,” provided a much-needed platform for young people to explore their emotions and connect on a deeper level, beyond the confines of traditional education, helping to raise awareness about mental health in creative and impactful ways.

