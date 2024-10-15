Palau Election Through A China Vs Taiwan Lens

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The United States isn't the only country with a big election on November 5. Palau, a tourism-dependent microstate in the north Pacific, will also vote for a new president, Senate and House of Delegates that day.

Why does this election matter? Palau is one of the few remaining countries that has relations with Taiwan.

In addition, in the Pacific – and the horse-trading to form that follows – often present a chance for China to steal an ally away from Taiwan in its efforts to further reduce the self-ruling island's diplomatic space.

For example, there was speculation Tuvalu could flip its allegiance from Taipei to Beijing based on the outcome of January's election, but the government decided to remain in Taiwan's camp.

Another Pacific nation, Nauru, did flip from Taiwan to China in January, less than 48 hours after Taiwan's own presidential election.

I recently visited Palau as part of a research project examining China's growing extraterritorial reach, and was curious to see if the balance is shifting towards Beijing in the lead-up to this year's election.

Palau, a nation of 16,000 registered voters , has close ties to the US. It was under US administration after the second world war and recently signed a“Compact of Free Association” with the US. Palau also has a similar presidential system of government, with a president directly elected by the people every four years.

However, there are also some key differences: there are no political parties in Palau, nor is there any replica of the absurd Electoral College voting system.

The archipelago also has extremely polite yard signs (“Please consider[...]”,“Please vote for [...]” and“Moving forward together”). Alliances are based more on clan and kinship relations than ideology (although that's not entirely dissimilar to the US).

This year's presidential race is between the“two juniors”: the incumbent, Surangel Whipps Junior, and the challenger, Tommy Remengensau Junior. If either man were facing a different opponent, he would win easily. Nearly all of Palau's political insiders deem this contest too close to call.