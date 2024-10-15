IDS Next's Full-Stack Cloud ERP Solution Adopted By Stone Hotels, Premier Island Hotel In Maldives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering modern guest experiences in Maldivian hospitality, IDS Next powers the hospitality operations at Stone Hotels, Dhiffushi.

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IDS Next is proud to partner with Stone Hotels, Dhiffushi, the home of authentic Maldivian island gateways. In collaboration with Terabytes Pvt Ltd., Male, IDS Next's regional partner in the Maldives, Stone Hotel, Dhiffushi, and its sister hotel, Stone Beach Club, have successfully implemented IDS Next's full-stack cloud-native ERP solution.

Stone Hotels Dhiffushi is a beach hotel 30 minutes from Velana International Airport. Situated on the picturesque island of Dhiffushi, this enchanting retreat adds new meaning to the essence of island hospitality, blending contemporary elegance with authentic Maldivian charm.

With our cloud-native ERP system going live at the two properties, IDS Next is set to bolster the operational efficiency and service standards to match the hotel's brand position as a premium hospitality destination in the fast-growing local island tourism industry in the Maldives.

IDS Next's mobile-first FX full-stack solution is a cloud-based ERP system tailored to the unique needs of modern hospitality establishments. Hosted on Microsoft Azure, it offers security, flexibility, and scalability to drive excellence in hotel operations. Overall, the FX cloud suite is a cutting-edge hotel ERP solution that improves efficiency and service quality, elevating the guest experience to the next level. The solution is distinguished by its seamless centralisation of all hotel operations, providing a comprehensive suite of capabilities for both front-of-house and back-office functions. From guest check-in and check-out, reservations, and housekeeping to guest services and POS operations, its functions are accessible through a user-friendly mobile overlay, allowing hotel staff to respond to guest needs in real-time and manage operations efficiently.

As technology-driven operations become increasingly central to the growth of the hospitality industry, IDS Next's smart software will empower Stone Hotels to offer the ultimate modern island holiday experience. The cloud ERP system is well-positioned to streamline hotel operations, delivering the convenience, efficiency, and personalisation sought by the new generations of hotel guests.

Stone Hotels' Chief Technology Officer, Muaz Mohamed, expressed his thoughts on the partnership with IDS Next:“Technology is an integral part of hotel business in this age and time. It forms the backbone of our operations. Therefore, when we selected a platform, we looked at it as a long-term investment. The platform provider had to be a partner with a long-term view who is ready to adapt according to our business needs and grow with the pace of technological development. We found IDS Next to be the perfect partner in both flexibility and long-term development and growth.”

Binu Mathews, CEO of IDS Next, shared his thoughts about this new collaboration:“As a company dedicated to bolstering global hospitality industry standards, IDS Next is proud to partner with Stone Hotels, Dhiffushi, supporting their mission of service excellence.”

“With our expertise and established market success in the Maldives, IDS Next aims to empower hospitality businesses in the region to scale further and achieve greater heights. Therefore, it is our pleasure to be the hospitality technology partner to Stone Hotels, Dhiffushi, on their journey redefining modern hospitality and leisure in the Maldives,” added Nandika Udupihilla, Vice President & Country Head of the Indian Ocean Region at IDS Next.

About Stone Hotels Maldives

Stone Hotels is an independent boutique hotel brand from the Maldives with a focus on premium island hospitality. Its first hotel was launched in January 2024 and made a mark in the industry for its outlook into establishing a premium category in the local island tourism sector of the Maldives. The brand is set to launch in new locations across the Maldives in the coming years.

About IDS Next

IDS Next is the largest hospitality solutions provider in emerging markets, catering to global customers in 50+ countries with award-winning software. Streamlining both front and back-office hospitality operations, IDS Next provides full-stack ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, leisure and wellness sectors and integrates with over 350 leading technology partners. Having over 35 years of experience, the company promises the most secure operations with its PA DSS-certified and GDPR-compliant solutions. Today, the company powers 300,000+ rooms, 220+ hotel chains, 25,000+ POS outlets and 300+ leisure and wellness operations across the globe. Spanning across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim, the company is trusted by renowned hospitality brands, including Ramada by Wyndham, Earl's Court Group, Uga Escapes and Taj Hotels. For more, visit

