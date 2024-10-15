Anne Petel's Black PR: Franco-Armenian Precop Hassle

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Just as there are two types of parasites in medicine, these types of creatures are sometimes encountered in – just as the French-Armenia duo. While one of them is merely a pest, the other is engaged in inciting disorder, anarchy, and havoc – like the head of the“France-Armenia friendship group” of the French National Assembly, Anne-Laurence Petel, who is popular with her pro-Armenian stance and has been a key player in the Armenia-Israel confrontation in Israel's Cow Garden, where a few thousand Armenians dwell.

For a long time, she received secret financial support from the Armenian lobby and carried out propaganda and agitation campaigns of the Armenian community living in several countries of the world.

During the Second Garabagh War and in the post-war processes, she had serious activities related to the promotion of Armenian separatism.

Petel is also known for her anti-Azerbaijani propaganda, and her approach has gone too far given her recent post on X social platform. French hired propagandist Anne-Laurence Petel, who is in the pocket of the Armenian lobby, in her post is trying to tarnish the name of the COP29 UN Climate Conference, which will be held in Baku with the consent of the countries of the world and, of course, Armenia. With this, she ridicules not only Azerbaijan, but also the representatives of the states that will participate in the event and calls them fake in her stark statement.

Petel took this step without considering its merits and turned a world-wide event that could be important to all mankind into a bargain deal for her personal gain. She does not lag behind her other pro-Armenian colleagues and every time unnecessarily carries out the black PR of the so-called separatist regime.

Yerevan accepted the facts, and recognised Garabagh as the territory of Azerbaijan - but Petel and other pests like her still do not stop their street propaganda. They have only one goal, which is to destabilise the South Caucasus and keep the source of conflict constantly active, as a continuation of French policy.

Anne Petel tries to accuse Azerbaijan over its natural resources such as oil and gas. It is obvious that there is no oil and gas but a seriously appalling nuclear power station that has been left as dilapidated. Its current situation and existing threat for the region and beyond do not interest anyone but COP as a tool of propaganda comes in use to target Azerbaijan.

Petel's machinations and black PRs are organised based on scenarios plotted by the Armenian lobby, and her lust for money makes her roll down into an abyss for more bias.

With her pure lies regarding the Second Garabagh War, Petel goes beyond the limit of her insolence. Blinding to the real facts about Armenian vandalism and terrorist attacks in Ganja, Tartar, and Barda, where hundreds of civilians died as a result of Armenia-launched cluster bombs. The atrocities committed by Armenians are nothing but an act of chivalry and struggle for many corrupt politicians, such as Petel and others.

We want to remind Petel that the Convention on Cluster Munitions is an international treaty that prohibits all use, transfer, production, and stockpiling of cluster munitions, a type of explosive weapon which scatters submunitions ("bomblets") over an area. Additionally, the convention establishes a framework to support victim assistance, clearance of contaminated sites, risk reduction education, and stockpile destruction.

Do France and its propagandists read through or care about this?

Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city, was subjected to missile attacks five times in a row by the Armenian military regime during the war in 2020. Petel says she has found a phosphorous bomb launched by Azerbaijan in its formerly occupied territories by Armenians. Can we ask where exactly those phosphorus bombs have been found? How many civilians were injured when Azerbaijan conducted anti-terrorist measures back in 2023? Is there any record of death or injuries made by the UN and other organisations? Let's talk about the facts, not the nonsense, and put aside fishing in troubled waters.

If you think you are a factfinder, then you are welcome to view the ruins left in Ganja, the cluster bombs laid down in front of the buildings as part of your beloved Armenia's masterpiece.