Elnur Enveroglu
Just as there are two types of parasites in medicine, these
types of creatures are sometimes encountered in Politics – just as
the French-Armenia duo. While one of them is merely a pest, the
other is engaged in inciting disorder, anarchy, and havoc – like
the head of the“France-Armenia friendship group” of the French
National Assembly, Anne-Laurence Petel, who is popular with her
pro-Armenian stance and has been a key player in the Armenia-Israel
confrontation in Israel's Cow Garden, where a few thousand
Armenians dwell.
For a long time, she received secret financial support from the
Armenian lobby and carried out propaganda and agitation campaigns
of the Armenian community living in several countries of the
world.
During the Second Garabagh War and in the post-war processes,
she had serious activities related to the promotion of Armenian
separatism.
Petel is also known for her anti-Azerbaijani propaganda, and her
approach has gone too far given her recent post on X social
platform. French hired propagandist Anne-Laurence Petel, who is in
the pocket of the Armenian lobby, in her post is trying to tarnish
the name of the COP29 UN Climate Conference, which will be held in
Baku with the consent of the countries of the world and, of course,
Armenia. With this, she ridicules not only Azerbaijan, but also the
representatives of the states that will participate in the event
and calls them fake in her stark statement.
Petel took this step without considering its merits and turned a
world-wide event that could be important to all mankind into a
bargain deal for her personal gain. She does not lag behind her
other pro-Armenian colleagues and every time unnecessarily carries
out the black PR of the so-called separatist regime.
Yerevan accepted the facts, and recognised Garabagh as the
territory of Azerbaijan - but Petel and other pests like her still
do not stop their street propaganda. They have only one goal, which
is to destabilise the South Caucasus and keep the source of
conflict constantly active, as a continuation of French policy.
Anne Petel tries to accuse Azerbaijan over its natural resources
such as oil and gas. It is obvious that there is no oil and gas but
a seriously appalling nuclear power station that has been left as
dilapidated. Its current situation and existing threat for the
region and beyond do not interest anyone but COP as a tool of
propaganda comes in use to target Azerbaijan.
Petel's machinations and black PRs are organised based on
scenarios plotted by the Armenian lobby, and her lust for money
makes her roll down into an abyss for more bias.
With her pure lies regarding the Second Garabagh War, Petel goes
beyond the limit of her insolence. Blinding to the real facts about
Armenian vandalism and terrorist attacks in Ganja, Tartar, and
Barda, where hundreds of civilians died as a result of
Armenia-launched cluster bombs. The atrocities committed by
Armenians are nothing but an act of chivalry and struggle for many
corrupt politicians, such as Petel and others.
We want to remind Petel that the Convention on Cluster Munitions
is an international treaty that prohibits all use, transfer,
production, and stockpiling of cluster munitions, a type of
explosive weapon which scatters submunitions ("bomblets") over an
area. Additionally, the convention establishes a framework to
support victim assistance, clearance of contaminated sites, risk
reduction education, and stockpile destruction.
Do France and its propagandists read through or care about
this?
Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city, was subjected to
missile attacks five times in a row by the Armenian military regime
during the war in 2020. Petel says she has found a phosphorous bomb
launched by Azerbaijan in its formerly occupied territories by
Armenians. Can we ask where exactly those phosphorus bombs have
been found? How many civilians were injured when Azerbaijan
conducted anti-terrorist measures back in 2023? Is there any record
of death or injuries made by the UN and other organisations? Let's
talk about the facts, not the nonsense, and put aside fishing in
troubled waters.
If you think you are a factfinder, then you are welcome to view
the ruins left in Ganja, the cluster bombs laid down in front of
the buildings as part of your beloved Armenia's masterpiece.
