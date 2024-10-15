Recent Poll shows that US election ‘too close to call’ in swing US states

(MENAFN) As the U.S. presidential election approaches, a recent poll from the Wall Street Journal highlights a fiercely competitive landscape in the crucial battleground states that will ultimately determine the outcome. The poll, which surveyed 4,200 voters, reveals that former President Donald and current Vice President Kamala Harris are nearly tied in all seven key swing states.



According to the findings, Harris maintains a narrow lead over Trump in states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Conversely, Trump holds a slight edge in Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Notably, none of these leads exceeds two percentage points, with Trump’s lead in Nevada being the exception at five points. However, the close margins are within the poll’s margin of error, indicating that the race is still very much in flux.



Overall, the poll indicates a tight national picture, with Trump edging out Harris by a slim 46 percent to 45 percent across the seven states. Party loyalty remains strong, with 93 percent of Republicans supporting Trump and 93 percent of Democrats backing Harris. Among independent voters, the preference leans slightly towards Harris at 40 percent compared to Trump’s 39%.



Political analysts emphasize the significance of the next few weeks. Republican pollster David Lee remarked, “This thing is a dead heat and is going to come down to the wire. These last three weeks matter.” Democrat pollster Michael Bocian echoed this sentiment, describing the race as “tight, tight, tight.”



Recent polling trends have shown that both candidates are frequently within low single digits of each other in these pivotal states. While Trump has gained an advantage in most states according to averages compiled by RealClearPolitics, Wisconsin remains a critical exception where Harris has managed to maintain her lead.



As Election Day approaches, the dynamics in these battleground states will be closely watched, making every campaign move and voter interaction crucial for both candidates in this highly contested race.

